Angelina Jolie is said to be ready to fall in love. Angelina Jolie has been missing out on the dating scene since her divorce from Brad Pitt was revealed six years ago.

Even if this is the case, the actress remains uninterested in a serious relationship. "Angelina is still as sultry and fiery as ever. She believes herself to be a highly sexual individual. "She wants someone with whom she can have fun," the source said.

Is Angelina Jolie ready for a new romance?

One of Jolie's potential suitors is said to be her 'Salt' dialect coach, as per DC. Even though they haven't seen each other in years, Jolie is reportedly certain that they will still be drawn to each other.

"If they haven't already hooked up, no one doubts it," the person claimed. This isn't the first time Jolie has been connected to someone just because she hasn't found love in all these years.

Two years ago it was reported that Jolie had hooked up with Pitt's good pal Bradley Cooper. The A-listers apparently chose to meet discreetly at the actress's house in order to keep their relationship as low-key as possible. National Enquirer reported in August 2020 that the actress is dating a Cambodian rapper.

None of these reports, however, are accurate because Jolie is still single. Indeed, the actress has stated unequivocally that she is not in a hurry to fall in love. After all, Angelina Jolie has a long list of romantic stumbling blocks that she believes is contributing to her inability to find love.

Brad Pitt reportedly faced emotional abuse

Back then, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were one of the "IT" couples. They dated for quite some time before marrying in 2014. Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, and it was finalized in 2019.

Per Spotboye, their six children are presently the subject of a judicial custody fight. The ex-couple continues to make news for a variety of reasons. Brad was apparently suicidal after allegedly receiving emotional abuse from his former celebrity wife, according to the newest claims.

The 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' star has reportedly been waiting for Angelina Jolie to forgive him for whatever occurred between them for a long time. Brad Pitt has previously assured his fans that he was not suicidal following his divorce from Angelina Jolie.

Angelina Jolie previously discussed her split from Brad Pitt and said that it wasn't an easy decision. Angelina Jolie has also stated that the divorce process has been stressful for her and that it has devastated her. She also expressed her desire for the family to heal and for everyone, including Brad, to move ahead.

Brad Pitt to Star in F1 Drama

Brad Pitt, on the other hand, is poised to appear in a huge new Formula One film, The Sun reported. Apple is expected to produce the film after beating out Paramount, MGM, Sony, Universal, Disney, Netflix, and Amazon in a bidding war. Pitt will play a retired racer who returns to train a rookie racer as his teammate in the film, which has yet to be assigned a title. Joseph Kosinski, the director of 'Top Gun: Maverick and Tron: Legacy,' is said to be in charge of the project.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who also co-produced Tom Cruise's NASCAR action film Days of Thunder, is rumored to be working on the project with Pitt's Plan B Entertainment. The Hollywood picture follows Chris Hemsworth's James Hunt and Daniel Bruhl's Niki Lauda in the 2013 smash Rush. F1 has also been riding high on the popularity of Netflix's hit fly-on-the-wall docuseries Drive to Survive. Pitt is a huge motorsports fan and had previously been part of a project that resulted in the Matt Damon and Christian Bale film, Ford v Ferrari movie that grossed over £200 ($271) million.

