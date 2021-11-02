Brad Pitt's friend recently slammed Angelina Jolie for reportedly using her children for better publicity.

Pitt's unnamed pal also claimed that Jolie is using her children against their dad.

"Angelina's using the kids. It's hard to understand how this behaviour of parading them around is in their best interest. Brad never takes the kids out publicly - and he rarely talks about them," the source said via The News.

A second source who's close to Jolie said that the actress's children are very independent-minded so they won't do things that they don't want to do.

Angelina Jolie, her five kids attended 'The Eternals' premiere

Jolie and her five minor children have been making headlines following their back-to-back appearances while the actress is promoting her movie, "The Eternals."

The actress was joined by Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, at the premiere in the United States, London, and Rome.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Jolie revealed that her children had the best time at the premiere. And the doting mom also said that she's thrilled her children had fun at the red-carpet event.

Jolie said that her children grew up in the public eye because of their A-list parents. And being public is just a tiny piece of their lives, but it's still important that her children are comfortable when they step out in public or pose in front of the cameras.

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's custody battle continues

According to reports, Jolie and Pitt have been dealing with their custody battle for five years since they announced their divorce in 2016. And it seems their war over their children won't end anytime soon.

Last week, the California Supreme Court rejected Pitt's appeal over the custody of his children. Shortly after, Jolie's lawyer, Robert Olson released a statement saying that the actress is pleased that her children's wellbeing will not be guided by unethical behavior.

Pitt's spokesperson, on the other hand, also issued a statement saying that the court's decision not to review a technical procedural issue does not change what's in the best interest of his children, according to USA Today.

The spokesperson added that they will continue to do everything that's legally necessary based on detailed findings of independent experts.

A-listers' former judge disqualified from custody battle

The court's recent decision means that Jolie and Bitt's custody battle would have to start over with a new judge. This also means that the high court won't review a previous decision to disqualify the private judge that Jolie and Pitt hired to handle their divorce proceedings.

Pitt and Jolie's former judge failed to disclose other business relationships he had with the actor's attorneys. And Jolie and her team argued that there was a conflict of interest in this regard.

The "Ad Astra" actor's team argued that their failure to disclose the important information was an oversight that doesn't have a direct impact on the custody dispute itself.

But the court disagreed by saying that the former judge's ethical breach might cause an objective person to reasonably entertain a doubt to his ability to be impartial.

As of late, there's still no word as to when Pitt and Jolie will face each other in court.

