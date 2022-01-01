Some relationships last forever, but not the ones listed below!

This year, a handful of couples decided to go their separate ways due to a number of different reasons, and some of these breakups broke fans' hearts because they thought the relationship would be forever.

Before the year ends, here's a look back on some of the biggest celebrity breakups in 2021.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's split wasn't necessarily surprising, but it still broke the hearts of their fans who hoped that their marriage would last forever.

West was struggling with his mental health, and he even decided to stay away from Kardashian and their children by staying at his home in Wyoming.

The exes made headlines after a photo of Kardashian bawling her eyes on in the car while talking to the rapper circulated online. Shortly after, West and Kardashian released a joint statement announcing their split.

Kardashian has moved on from West, and she's now dating Pete Davidson. On the other hand, West has been expressing his interest in getting back together with his ex-wife.

Elon Musk and Grimes

In September, Elon Musk confirmed his semi-split from his wife Grimes, with who he shares one child with.

"We are semi separated but still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on great terms. It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room," Musk told Page Six.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

One of the most shocking celebrity splits in 2021 happened last month after Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello decided to end their two-year relationship.

There was no indication that the exes had been having problems behind closed doors, so everyone was shocked when the announcement was made.

A source said that the dynamics of Mendes and Cabello's relationship changed after the lockdown because they are now back to their everyday lives and regular schedules, according to People.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

In 2021, no one can ever forget Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's split, and it's all for the wrong reasons.

The exes didn't end their marriage on a good note because Malik and his mother-in-law, Yolanda Hadid, reportedly got into an altercation.

Malik and Hadid's baby is under the custody of the model.

Karl Cook and Kaley Cuoco

"The Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco also surprised fans with her divorce announcement from Karl Cook.

The loved-up couple stopped posting photos and videos on social media, which sparked speculations that there's trouble in paradise.

While Cuoco was busy filming her upcoming movie with Davidson, she announced that she and Cook had decided to go their separate ways.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez called off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez earlier this year, according to Today.

This isn't something new because Lopez previously ended her engagement to Ben Affleck as well due to the pressures that they received from the media.

But what astonished her fans was that she got back together with Affleck shortly after her split from Rodriguez.

