Several former Trump administration officials are setting a meeting where they would discuss ways on how to prevent the former president of the United States from getting back into office ever again.

Former White House press secretary and chief of staff to the first lady Stephanie Grisham was the one who announced the meeting of the group. The date is scheduled for next week, and its agenda will be how to "try and stop" the Republican businessman and the "kind of violence and rhetoric that has been talked about and continues to divide our country."

Former Trump Staffers

On the morning of Jan. 6, Grisham had an interview where she said that roughly 15 of Trump's former administration officials have held informal discussions and plan to meet in person. The people involved in the meeting include some that were ranked higher than the former press secretary.

"I think that there were a few of us who, again, have been sitting back watching him continue to manipulate and spread this big lie and continue to harm our country. And [we] started some informal chats and then started throwing around ideas of what we could do, how we could formalize it," said Grisham, Politico reported.

The list of ex-Trump staffers that Grisham has been talking with include former national security aide to former Vice President Mike Pence, Olivia Troye, New York businessman who was briefly Trump's communications director, Anthony Scaramucci. Currently, there is no clear sign of the group's influence on political matters.

Former President Trump has expressed his support of a handpicked group of Republican loyalists for seats in the November 2022 congressional elections. The Republican businessman has also long teased a possible campaign for the White House in 2024.

Read Also: Joe Biden Blasts Donald Trump Over Jan.6; Former President Dismisses Speech in 2 Words

On Wednesday, Grisham testified before the congressional committee that was investigating the unprecedented Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot. However, the former Trump administration official did not elaborate what her testimony was about, Reuters reported.

Stopping Trump's Re-election

Other people who were invited to the meeting include former senior Trump officials such as Chris Krebs who previously directed the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency inside the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). John Bolton, a former top White House aide, who was ousted by Trump from his role as the national security adviser in September 2019, was also joining the group.

A spokeswoman for Bolton, Sarah Tinsley, confirmed her planned attendance in an interview while a representative for Krebs refused to comment on the matter. Scaramucci, who plans to participate in the meeting, previously accused the former president of having "perverted" the GOP. A former top DHS official, Miles Taylor, who penned an anonymous essay during Trump's tenure, will be included.

In a statement, Grisham said that she was personally hoping that she would be able to "travel the country and talk to people who are believers like I once was." She said that she wanted to explain the true man that Trump was and called the former president a "master manipulator."

The former press secretary said that she hoped to talk to people like her or some individuals who believed in Trump and understood that you can be proud of his policies that can be overlooked by another leader, CNN reported.



Related Article: Donald Trump Slams Joe Biden's Vaccination Mandates, Urges Republicans To Oppose the Administration

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.