In a scorching address recognizing a year since the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol, President Joe Biden blasted former President Donald Trump as a menace to democracy.

On Thursday morning, a day of remembrance, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the country against the backdrop of Statuary Hall in the Capitol. The president stated that he would not back down from a struggle for the country's survival.

Five people were killed, hundreds were arrested, and a bipartisan House select committee was formed to investigate the reasons for the Jan. 6 insurrection, which was aimed at changing the results of the 2020 presidential election. The events of that day led to former President Donald Trump's second impeachment to encourage violence. The Senate acquitted him in February.

Per USA Today, relationships between Republican and Democratic senators and members of Congress, many of whom sought refuge on Capitol Hill from the rioters, grew tense in the aftermath of the Capitol riot. Some have questioned the sincerity of those who continue to support Trump.

Lawmakers will use narratives, thoughts, and a prayer vigil to mark the day. On the anniversary of the Capitol riot, Democratic politicians joined a throng of a few hundred people on Thursday evening.

Speakers at the event, co-hosted by the nonprofit advocacy groups People for the American Way and Public Citizen, including Reps. Jamie Raskin, Pramila Jayapal, Eleanor Norton, and Veronica Escobar, as well as Sen. Chris Van Hollen.

At the candlelight vigil and memorial, voting rights was a hot subject, with several politicians urging their Republican colleagues to approve proposed legislation. However, many people were disappointed that the anniversary brought attention to the long-term consequences of the Capitol incident.

Trump slams Biden speech on Capitol riot

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden's remarks on the one-year anniversary of the tragic Capitol riot on January 6 as "political theater." Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, expressed her hope that Trump had "learned something" from Biden's statements.

Trump made a series of remarks in response to Biden's speech at the Capitol on Thursday morning, the first around a half-hour after his replacement began. While the 46th president did not call his predecessor by his name, Biden was often mentioned in Trump's attack.

Biden was chastised by Trump for his management of the southern border, the coronavirus outbreak, the military, and Afghanistan, as well as the House Select Committee probing the insurgency. Biden claimed that the former president's "bruised ego mattered more to him than our democracy or our Constitution" remarks made soon after 9 am.

"There's only one president in history who fomented an insurgency that resulted in the seizure of our nation's capital," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday afternoon when asked why Biden did not reference Trump by his name during his speech, METRO reported.

There is no credible proof that the election was manipulated, according to federal and state election authorities, as well as Trump's attorney general. Courts, including judges Trump selected, have dismissed the former president's fraud charges.

Trump is gearing up for another bid for the White House in 2024, with polls indicating that he will easily win the Republican nomination. Although five people died in the riots or its aftermath, according to a poll released this week by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs, less than half of Republicans remember the incident as violent or highly violent. Approximately one-third of Republicans believe the attack was not violent, as per Penn Live.

