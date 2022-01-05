Beijing is adamant that the US and Russia should have an accord to regulate and reduce nuclear warheads as part of the arrangement in good faith.

Compared to China, the stockpiles of the two superpowers are more plentiful, which worries the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) whether they would be used or not.

The third superpower has a No First Use (NFU) policy that prevents it from unleashing its nuclear arsenal. If it loses in a conventional conflict, both the US and Russia must commit to not using them, especially the US.

Superpowers agree to control the spread of atomic weapons

The risk of nuclear Armageddon prompted a declaration last Monday by the top countries in the east and west to control the unbridling tensions. Specially confirming not to resort to nukes and lessen the spread of atomic energy-based weapons to avoid even a limited nuclear conflict, reported the Express UK.

Nuclear tension has arisen after the AUKUS deal that would have atomic submarines developed for Australia by the US and UK.

A bring spot is the declaration calls for a future disarming of nuclear arsenals. Due to the unpredictability of the United States regarding treaties, as mentioned by Vladimir Putin noted Foreign Policy, Beijing has specially asked Washington, including Moscow, to lessen their current stockpiles.

The Director-General of Arms Control in the Foreign Ministry of China, Fu Cong, stated that Russia and the US have 90 percent of today's total atomic weapons. Stressing only the most legally binding agreement will hold the two nations accountable.

He denied the US claims that China is increasing its present stockpiles instead of regulating and reducing nuclear warheads as dictated by the accord.

Cong said the NFU policy stands and has not attempted to increase its power for national defense. He disagrees that the US has vastly more, but that's questionable when Beijing's need for security.

He called these weapons of mass destruction as the most effective deterrent, not for fighting wars. Adding that Beijing would develop its stockpile to defend itself and safety measures while in storage.

'No First Use' policy

China is bothered by the Claims of the US that it wants to increase its warheads to 700 by 2027, then to 1,000 in 2030, cited NDTV.

The joint statement on nuclear weapons was due to a review of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), a cornerstone of arms control.

It is said that a nuclear war will have no winners and should be avoided at all costs. Adding to the number of nuclear warheads on earth should be stopped.

Removal of all nukes is the vow under the 1970 NPT, as the end all and be all of the accords.

Entering the office, the ex-vice president was expected to lessen the funding for nuclear arms, ex-president Donald Trump allotted funds. Biden also was for an NFU policy only if attacked.

He echoed Mr. Cong's sentiment that it was deterrence and striking back if no option was present for its leader. Added that it would be used in conjunction with allies.

The NPT is under stress China and Russia are challenging the limits of when to fire the nukes. Both countries are remarkably composed as the US seems to lose its grip under President Biden.

Beijing is keen to regulate and reduce nuclear warheads with its NFU policy and is looking to what the west will do, more than Russia.

