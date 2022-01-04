A New York federal judge ordered the dropping of the charges against two prison guards who admitted to falsifying records on the night Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in 2019.

US District Court Judge Analisa Torres dismissed the cases against Tova Noel and Michael Thomas of the Bureau of Prisons after they completed deferred prosecution agreements in May. The agreements entailed the two to provide "truthful information" about their job in the Bureau of Prisons which includes the events and circumstances described in the indictment. Noel and Thomas also completed 100 hours of community service.

Epstein was arrested on July 6, 2019, on sex trafficking charges for allegedly paying girls as young as 14 for sex and for operating a sex trafficking ring at his Manhattan mansion and Palm Beach estate in the early 2000s. He pleaded not guilty.

On August 10, 2019, while awaiting trial, the high-profile financier hanged himself in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, per Fox News.

On the night of the incident, instead of checking on Epstein every 30 minutes, Noel and Thomas surfed the internet and fell asleep just 15 feet away from Epstein's jail cell. The two also admitted falsifying records to cover up their negligence.

In November 2019, Noel and Thomas pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and filing false records.

According to the initial indictment, the two jail guards signed false certifications saying they had performed their duties.

The Metropolitan Correctional Center where Thomas and Noel worked was chronically understaffed and had stressful conditions.

Noel's lawyer Jason Foy said that the government had handled the case "differently" due to Epstein's notorious status. He added that his client was also able to provide information on the "toxic culture, subpar training, staffing shortages, and dysfunctional management" in the correctional facility which is no longer operational.

Thomas's lawyer said that his client was happy about the dismissal of the charges and is moving forward in his life.

Aftermath of Maxwell's conviction

The New York court decision was made after the prosecution of Epstein's longtime girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell last week, The Guardian reported.

Maxwell now faces up to 65 years of imprisonment after a New York Jury found her guilty of sex trafficking on five of six counts in her involvement in Epstein's sexual abuse of underage girls.

2009 Court Settlement Unsealed

Meanwhile, a previously sealed court settlement between Epstein and Virginia Roberts in 2009, now known as Virginia Giuffre, that allegedly protects Prince Andrew of UK from an ongoing sexual assault lawsuit was made public.

Giuffre sued Andrew in August, accusing the British Royalty of forcing her to engage in sex when she was 17 at the London residence of Maxwell. Prince Andrew has denied the accusations, as per Al Jazeera.

