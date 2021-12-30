Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will reportedly have a phone conversation this week to discuss a wide range of issues. The two leaders' goal is to reach a diplomatic path.

According to reports, Biden and his administration expressed concerns after learning that Russian forces have flocked to the border of Ukraine. They said that the troops were there to exercise and not invade the country.

The US reportedly threatened Putin with sanctions if Ukraine comes under attack. But during Thursday's phone call, the POTUS will offer Putin a diplomatic path amid the ongoing issues.

Still, Biden remains concerned by the Russian troops build up on the border of Ukraine, according to the BBC.

US urges Russia, Ukraine to reach an agreement

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During their conversation, Blinken reiterated the country's unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Blinken and Zelenskky also discussed how Ukraine and Russia could resolve their ongoing issues.

According to the Huffington Post, Putin said he would think of options if the West fails to meet his demands for security guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine.

Moscow has also urged NATO to deny membership to Ukraine and other Soviet countries and instead roll back its military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe.

Ukraine is not officially a member of NATO, but the country has close ties to the bloc.

Fears for Ukraine continue

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stressed that Ukraine's membership in the alliance is a matter for Nato and Kyiv to address. Stoltenberg also said that dialogues with Russia need to respect the core principles on which European security is based.

But Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda dubbed the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine as the most dangerous it has ever been in 30 years.

Russia could invade Ukraine in January

Earlier this month, an insider claimed that Russia could invade Ukraine as early as January. However, through Putin, Russia has insisted that no invasion would take place.

The conflict between the two countries arose after Putin stressed that Russia and Ukraine are one people and are, therefore, part of Russian civilization. This also includes the neighboring country, Belarus.

However, Ukrainian rejected Putin's claims. The country has also separated from Russia linguistically, historically, and politically and they also had two revolutions in 2005 and 2014 where they rejected Russia's supremacy.

What's the conflict between Russia, Ukraine about?

Instead, Ukraine has been trying to join the European Union and NATO. However, Putin doesn't approve of Ukraine joining NATO because this means that the US-led transatlantic alliance's bases will be found close to his borders, according to Al Jazeera.

Earlier this month, there were also reports of a call between Biden and Putin regarding the possible attack on Ukraine soil. However, experts believe that the POTUS would have a hard time reaching a compromise with Putin.

At the time, Russia expert Timothy Ash said that a Biden-Putin call would be difficult because the two leaders won't reach a compromise, according to CNBC.

But on Thursday, it's possible for the two leaders to reach an agreement finally.

