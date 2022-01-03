The GOP representative Marjorie Taylor Green was locked out of Twitter due to sanctions over-sharing information about the pandemic that tech giants used as justification, like Trump over allegations about January 6.

Twitter has been strict about the accounts of known conservatives and Trump supporters, who are critical of the Biden administration.

The suspension was in effect last Sunday, Greene cannot interact using the platform to speak to her constituents online.

Twitter permanently suspends GOP representative's account

According to Donie O'Sullivan, representative of the social media firm Twitter, they shut down the account @mtrgreene because of allegedly misinformed tweets.

As stated by the platform, several tiered systems will be told to the offending party until the account is permanently suspended, reported the Blaze.

The clear warning about COVID-19 false info says that no one could use the platform to post false information that could be harmful.

Other infractions that count as suspensions are opinions not officially endorsed by the government and CDC alleged to be detrimental to personal health. To be exact, those statements about the inefficacy of the vaccine and anything against it.

A system used by Twitter uses five strike system that will be applied to repeated violators on the social platform.

An initial infraction is no sanctions on the user, then is a 12-hour lock with no access, on the 3rd is another 12-hour lock. But the 4th to 5th measures is meaner; a weeklong lockout from the user's account but the 5th and more. These were applied to GOP representative Greene's account but are contested.

Last August, Greene's account was penalized for seven days due to her statement that vaccines were not working and under par.

She tweeted on August 9 those vaccines should not be approved because of the infection of vaccinated people, which is often happening. Adding that, plus the vaccine and masks have not been effective in controlling the virus. Called the vaccine mandates and use of passports against freedom.

Before August, there was a temporary ban due to her post that people under 65 and not overweight did not need to be vaccinated, cited Newsweek.

But during March and April, the social media platform has banned her twice, but the firm said it was due to an error done automatically by their system.

Soon after, the account was unlocked to correct the error. To date, Rep. Greene's account on Twitter has almost 400,000 followers and is still active.

GOP representative Marjorie Taylor Green responds to suspension

The GOP representative posted her response to the Twitter shutdown of her @mtrgreene via GETTR, another social media platform, as an alternative. Conservatives are chaffing over tech firms that are infringing on freedom of speech.

Greene was critical of what Twitter calls infractions, especially how Democrats have incited violence on the platform. For example, Kamala Harris and Ilhan Omar could say anything, and pro-terrorists can post without getting banned.

She called Twitter the enemy within that is biased to the truth, an example is support for Democrats. Adding that the US does not need it, and enemies will be defeated.

GOP representee Greene has been actively attacking the Democrats in Congress, being outspoken, and getting heat. Still, in 2022 their party has a good chance of ramrodding the Biden administration.

