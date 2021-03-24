GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shot back at Democrats who want to expel her. Claiming the House DEMS are wrong to eject her.

Democrats Are Wrong to Eject Her

The Democrats want to cancel anyone who does not fall in line. One reason is, she is against Democrats and vocal about it.

Rep. Greene (R-Ga.) has said Monday there is an effort by Democrats to expel her. This move by Congress is "very misguided" because she has done no wrong. She thinks the effort will fail miserably, reported Epoch Times.

Last week, a collective of around 70 House Democrats made a decision. Headed by Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.), they endorsed a resolution to expel Greene from Congress. They claimed she has previously paid for social media posts and called for political violence targeting Nancy Pelosi (the Speaker of the House), Congress members, and former President Barack Obama.

Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has since confirmed that she does not endorse the resolution. To expel a member of Congress, a two-thirds supermajority is required. That means that a significant number of Republicans will have to approve the Democrat-led campaign.

Expulsion is a rare situation in Congress. The last instance a member was removed from the House was in 2002. It was Ohio Democratic Rep. James Traficant who was forced out. He was accused of multiple corruption charges and served jail time.

Due to social media posts she made as a private individual, Democrats and 11 Republicans voted last month to oust the Greene from the House Budget Committee and the House Education and Labor Committee.

Greene has been seen to 'like' the Facebook posts advocating violence against prominent Democratic leaders. Gomez added she has also expressed support for the QAnon campaign. A fringe crackpot theory by the mainstream press.

QAnon deduces information from cryptic messages left on anonymous message boards. One of the central claims of the theory is that global leaders are involved in a satanic pedophilia network.

Greene has repeatedly linked Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib to a particular theory. They are winning elections related to an Islamic invasion of the US government, according to Politico.

GOP Rep. Greene told Newsmax on Tuesday that the Democrats are constantly upset over a few items. The media has decided to create a narrative out of me that they are feeding the public. They just used a few minor details and tried to discredit Greene and make me her look guilty.

"And if Democrats and Republicans join together to have me expelled for doing nothing wrong, for a few comments on social media, then this is a real precedent that the American people will not stand for, and my district would just reelect me and send me back, so their effort will fail." as Rep. Greene is quoted through Newsmax.

