Rep. Liz Cheney of the House Select Committee responsible for investigating the events of the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot reveals text messages that suggest Ivanka Trump was involved in trying to get her father to intervene and stop his loyal supporters from storming the building.

During an interview with ABC's "This Week," Cheney said that the committee had gotten its hand on first-hand testimony that Ivanka asked former United States President Donald Trump to stop the violence at least twice. The official's remarks come shortly before the one-year anniversary of the events on Capitol Hill.

Ivanka Trump's Texts

In a Twitter post, @ThisWeekABC quoted Cheney, who said that based on the evidence, the Republican businessman was, at any moment, able to have walked into the briefing room, gone on live television, and stopped his supporters from the violence that took place at the Capitol.

The former president spoke at a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, expressing his aim of overturning the results of the November elections as Congress was certifying then-President-elect Joe Biden. Trump called on his loyal supporters to "fight like hell," claiming that the election has been rigged against him, Yahoo News reported.

Additionally, the committee's chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, said that the panel had "significant testimony" that members of the White House were "told to do something." Some of the interactions within Trump's circle were detailed in the books "I Alone Can Fix It" by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, as well as "Peril," written by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.

Based on Peril, Ivanka talked to her father three times, asking him to stop the violence and telling him to "let this thing go," "let it go." Thompson also said on Sunday that the committee was looking to verify all of the evidence they had to give the public the opportunity to see the details when they have hearings.

The committee member added that it was "highly unusual for anyone in charge of anything to watch what's going on and do nothing." When asked whether or not Trump's actions warranted criminal referral, Thompson said the committee was still undecided, CNN reported.

Stop the Capitol Attack

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows handed over texts to the House Select Committee that showed Fox News hosts and Donald Trump Jr., the former president's eldest son, texted Meadows on Jan. 6 asking him to convince the Republican businessman to stop his supporters from storming the Capitol.

Before revealing Ivanka's text messages, South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said that while he did not have text conversations with Meadows on Jan. 6, he spoke with the former president's daughter and urged her to talk with her father to tell his supporters to leave.

"I want to see what Jared and Ivanka were texting to Meadows," said Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson said on a Twitter post on Monday. "So disappointed there were no texts read by the 1/6 committee from Ivanka begging her daddy to tell them to stop," said one user on Twitter, Independent reported.

