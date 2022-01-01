The Chinese New Year will soon be upon us, bringing with it a slew of superstitions that will ostensibly determine how each of us will spend the following 12 months.

Some of the simplest omens to avoid are washing clothing, using scissors, and sweeping floors. Parents, on the other hand, may find it challenging to avoid screaming children, and women may find it difficult to avoid leaving the house all day.

According to Chinese tradition, doing any of these on February 1 - the day Chinese New Year occurs in 2022 - is said to bring bad luck for the entire year. But it's not all doom and gloom because 2022 is the Year of the Tiger, a sign of power and bravery. Here's all you need to know about the yearly holiday!

Year of the Tiger

People born in the Year of the Tiger are known for their bravery, competitiveness, and self-assurance. On the other hand, they can be erratic, impatient, and overindulgent at times. The digits one, three, and four are lucky for those born in the Year of the Tiger, as are the colors blue, gray, and orange. Cinerarias and anthuriums are their fortunate flowers, as per MARCA.

Read Also: History of Santa Claus: How Christmas Became an American Tradition with Gifts, a Tree, and Red Suit

What's your Chinese zodiac sign?

Your sign is derived from the year you were born in the Chinese lunar calendar.

Tiger: 2010, 1998, 1986, 1974, 1962

Rat: 2020, 2008, 1996, 1984, 1972

Ox: 2021, 2009, 1997, 1985, 1973

Rabbit: 2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963

Dragon: 2012, 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964

Monkey: 2016, 2004, 1992, 1980, 1968

Rooster: 2017, 2005, 1993, 1981, 1969

Dog: 2018, 2006, 1994, 1982, 1970

Snake: 2013, 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965

Horse: 2014, 2002, 1990, 1978, 1966

Sheep: 2015, 2003, 1991, 1979, 1967

Pig: 2019, 2007, 1995, 1983, 1971

Chinese zodiac sign meaning

The 12 animal zodiac signs in Chinese astrology each have their own traits.

Rat - Intelligence, artistry, gregariousness, adaptability, quick-wit, charm. Ox - Thoroughness, strength, loyalty, reliability, reasonability, steadiness, determination. Tiger - Enthusiasm, leadership, confidence, charisma, courage, ambition. Snake - Philosophical, elegant, attentive, decisive, organized, intelligent, intuitive. Horse - Loyal, courageous, ambitious, adaptable, intelligent, adventurous, strong. Sheep - Tasteful, intuitive, crafty, warm, elegant, charming, sensitive, calm. Monkey - Adaptable, bright, versatile, quick-witted, charming, lucky, lively, smart. Rooster - Honest, flexible, diverse, energetic, intelligent, flamboyant, confident. Rabbit - Empathy, modesty, diplomacy, trustworthiness, sincerity, sociability. Dragon - Luckiness, artistry, spirituality, charisma, flexibility, eccentricity, imagination. Dog - Loyal, steady, lively, sociable, courageous, diligent, adaptable, smart. Pig - Honorable, optimistic, sincere, philanthropic, determined, sociable.

When is Chinese New Year 2022?

According to The Daily Telegraph, the tiger symbolizes power, bravery, and heroism in Chinese culture, and many Chinese children wear tiger-themed caps or shoes for good luck. The tiger is the Chinese zodiac's third most powerful animal.

Rat, Ox, Tiger, Monkey, Rooster, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Dog, and Pig are the 12 zodiac animals in order. According to a 12-year cycle, each year is associated with an animal sign.

The last year of the tiger was in 2010, and last year's tiger was gold. However, the tiger this year will be a water tiger, which represents someone with a high sense of self-esteem and learning capacity. The year of the ox was last year, and the virtues associated with this zodiac sign include diligence, strength, honesty, down-to-earth persistence, and riches.

What colors are lucky in New Year 2022?

When it comes to selecting a spectacular outfit or preparing New Year's Eve decorations, one word generally comes to mind: glitter. It's difficult to picture New Year's Eve without sequined, bejeweled dresses or shiniest satin tuxedos. What about the colors, though?

Adding particular colors and color schemes to your New Year's Eve party can help bring you good luck, according to New Year's Eve tradition by Woman's Day. Here are the best New Year's Eve colors and color combinations to consider to stimulate your imagination and offer you some inspiration for the big event.

Red for Goodluck

White for Fresh Beginnings

Yellow for Prosperity

Silver for Financial Success

Purple for Power and Ambition

Gray and Yellow for Resilience

Green for Growth and Energy

Silver and Gold for Success

You must be seeking the greatest New Year wishes in 2022 as the year's most important yearly occasion approaches. The New Year's celebrations are about to begin, and it's that time of year when we send out New Year's greetings to friends and family other than seeking luck and fortune.

Related Article: Foods, Beverages You Never Knew Are Banned in These US States

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.