As we approach the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 with new hope and optimism, there is something you should be aware of. Although New Year's Eve celebrations begin before midnight across the world, not everyone celebrates the day at the same time.

Some regions of the world celebrate the New Year first, while others wait until the end of the year to do so, as per The Republic World.

First country to celebrate the New Year

The commencement of the worldwide New Year celebrations is traditionally symbolized by fireworks blazing over Australia, America, and the rest of the countries. However, they are not the first countries to do so. The people of Oceania are the first to welcome the New Year. Every year, the Pacific island nations of Tonga, Samoa, and Kiribati are the first to celebrate the New Year when the clock strikes 10 am GMT (or 3:30 am IST) on December 31.

Last country to celebrate New Year

The residents of the tiny islands of Howland and Baker Island, which are close to the United States, are the last to celebrate the New Year. On January 1, the festivities begin at 12 pm GMT (or 5:30 pm IST). American Samoa, which is only 558 miles away from Tonga, was the second last country to greet the New Year.

New Year 2022 worldwide (GMT)

Samoa and Christmas Island/Kiribati- 10 am

New Zealand- 10:15 am

Most of Australia - 1 pm

Japan, South Korea, and North Korea - 3 pm

China, Philippines, Singapore- 4 pm

Thailand, Cambodia, and large parts of Indonesia- 5:00 pm

Bangladesh - 6 pm

Nepal - 6:15 pm

India and Sri Lanka- 6:00 pm

Pakistan- 7 pm

Germany, France, Italy, Belgium, and Spain- 11 pm

UK, Ireland, Iceland, Portugal- 12 am

January 1, 2022

Brazil (some regions) - 2 am

Argentina, Brazil (some regions), Chile, and Paraguay - 3 am

New York, Washington, Detroit - 5 am

Chicago - 6 am

Colorado and Arizona - 7 am

Nevada- 8 am

Alaska- 9 am

Hawaii- 10 am

American Samoa- 11 am

Howland and Baker Island - 12 pm

Best firework displays in the US

While some New Year's Eve celebrations have been postponed due to the Omicron variant's threat during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, fireworks displays to ring in the new year have resumed in several regions of the country.

Per Newsweek, several COVID-19 safety precautions are in place at most venues where fireworks are being held. Before attending any of the firework shows listed here, contact the venues and local authorities for further information on health recommendations and safety regulations.

Austin

At 10 pm, the Texan city will put on a "festive fireworks spectacular" at Vic Mathias Shores park, the time in your area Austin city manager Spencer Cronk said in a statement on December 10 that tourists should observe the fireworks "from a safe distance." "Municipal-organized events, vendors, and entertainment will not be present in the park," according to the Austin city government.

Los Angeles

Several locations around Los Angeles County are hosting fireworks displays, including the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park. The event's tickets include admission to park rides as well as different party zones. Long Beach will also host a midnight fireworks show on its downtown beachfront. Those in the Marina del Rey region may watch the yearly fireworks show at 8:59 pm in Fisherman's Village or anyplace near the South Jetty area. 11:59 pm and 11:59 pm the time in your area

Chicago

The Chicago River and Lakefront area will be lit up with fireworks on New Year's Eve. According to the city of Chicago's website, fireworks will be released from five bridges and two river launch locations. At midnight, the 1.5-mile-long show begins. According to the website, it may be seen along the Chicago River from Wolf Point at the Franklin/Orleans Street bridge east of Columbus Drive to Navy Pier.

Hawaii

At midnight on December 31, Waikiki, a neighborhood in Honoluluthe Hawaiian capital on the island of Oahu, will host a firework display of "electrifying colors and brilliant lights." According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority website, Hawaii Public Radio will broadcast a live radio special as part of the New Year's Eve fireworks show.

Las Vegas

Fireworks will be launched from the rooftops of many resorts along the Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve, as per CNN.

Orlando

Fireworks displays are also held in a few Orlando theme park resorts, such as SeaWorld Orlando, where customers may see the show from various areas of the park. The LEGOLAND Florida Resort will host a New Year's Eve fireworks show for kids. A stunning LEGO-themed show will light up the night sky above Lake Eloise at 8 pm Local time is 10:00 am, according to the Visit Orlando tourism website.

Nashville

According to the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp, the "Nashville's Big Bash" New Year's Eve live celebration in Tennessee will also include a firework spectacular at midnight local time.

New Year 2022 will be a blast!

The New Year is a time when we say our goodbyes to the previous year and open our arms to new beginnings. It provides us a new chance to start again, and its arrival is heralded with enthusiasm.

People intend to spend New Year's Eve at home with family and friends this year since incidences of COVID-19 variant Omicron are on the rise.

