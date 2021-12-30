Kamala Harris has been in regular contact with business leaders that are giving her advice on how she can handle obstacles related to the border crisis, supply chain disruptions, and the voting rights legislation.

According to reports, Microsoft president Brad Smith and Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser have both shared their expertise with Harris on important matters.

Their conversations are not meant to be kept private, but Harris has never shared that she has informal advisers that help her navigate her role as vice president.

Mike Pyle confirms Kamala Harris's conversations with business leaders

The revelation came this week from Mike Pyle, Harris' economic adviser.

"The vice president has worked closely with business leaders across a range of issues - and throughout her career, she has viewed the business community as an important partner when it comes to getting things done, with speed and impact in mind," Pyle said via the New York Post.

Joe Biden's administration could suffer due to Kamala Harris

However, Harris's close ties with her informal advisers could eventually pose challenges to Joe Biden's administration. After all, the POTUS and his administration are pursuing an antitrust crackdown in various sectors. They are also asking for higher taxes on corporations and the richest Americans.

Smith and Fraser also happen to be Wall Street executives; this could add another layer to the issues between Harris and the Biden administration. After all, the Democratic Party's progressive wing is wary of the White House's dealings with Wall Street.

VP sought advice before her Northern Triangle announcement

Harris also, reportedly, spoke with the business leaders before the Northern Triangle announcement was made earlier this month. The vice president announced the economic development support for El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala.

The vice president also spoke with Cisco Systems CEO Chuck Robbins about the supply chain disruptions and semiconductor shortage. Harris also reached out to JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, and they discussed possible loans during the pandemic.

In June, Harris also met with top business leaders of seven companies to discuss the importance of affordable childcare. The leaders showed the vice president how providing childcare and paid leave encouraging productivity among employees.

At the time, Harris tried to build support for a $3.5 trillion measure that tackles childcare, climate, healthcare, and other priorities. However, her efforts already caused a divide among some Democrats, according to Reuters.

Kamala Harris opens up about her biggest failure

Aside from Harris's low-key conversations with business leaders, the vice president also made headlines after she shared what she thinks is her biggest failure as the VP.

While speaking with Margaret Brennan on "Face the Nation," Harris said that her biggest failure was her inability to get out of the White House more.

Since she and Biden were elected when there was already a pandemic in the United States, they were unable to travel and reach out to those that needed help.

However, the upside to her and Biden's lack of travel opportunities resulted in the two leaders developing a close bond. After all, they were always working together at the White House, according to People.

