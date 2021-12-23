Kamala Harris reportedly came into close contact with one of her staff that tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Shortly after, Harris underwent a PCR test, and the results were negative. On Friday, the vice president will undergo a second test to ensure that the initial results are accurate.

According to reports, Harris will continue with her daily work schedule. Afterward, she will head to her home in California, where she will celebrate Christmas and New Year with her family.

"As CDC guidance does not require fully vaccinated people to quarantine after an exposure, the Vice President will continue with her daily schedule," the White House said in a statement via People.

Kamala Harris' staff tests negative for COVID-19

Symone Sanders, the chief spokesperson for Harris, confirmed that the veep's staff is fully vaccinated and boosted. On Wednesday, the staff already received a negative PCR test and has been tested daily since Tuesday.

Other staff members who were in close proximity with the individual also underwent PCR tests, according to USA Today.

Joe Biden came into close contact with covid-positive staff

Harris' presidential counterpart, Joe Biden, also came into close contact with his staff that tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff, whose name has not been disclosed, has traveled with Biden via Air Force One. After their close encounter, the POTUS underwent a PCR test and received a negative result.

Biden and Harris are fully vaccinated, and they have also received their booster shots. However, there are still concerns over their safety because of the surge in omicron cases in the United States, according to NPR.

As of press writing, only three states have not recorded omicron cases. But Biden said earlier this week that unvaccinated Americans are most susceptible to the newest variant.

Joe Biden urges Americans to get vaccinated

The POTUS also stressed that individuals who are fully vaccinated and those who have already received their booster shots are highly protected from omicron.

Biden also slammed cable news and social media outlets for spreading false claims about COVID-19 and vaccination. He said that these lies are what's causing some people to discount the effectiveness of the jabs.

Even though individuals have the right to make their choices, Biden hopes that right-wing outlets will report on facts.

A study confirmed that counties that support Donald Trump have more COVID-19 cases compared to counties that supported Biden in the 2020 election.

But even Trump recently said that he already got the booster shot. He also urged Republicans to reconsider getting inoculated by saying that it's good for them.

Omicron is the dominant strain in the US

According to reports, omicron is now the dominant strain in the United States, representing 73 percent of cases reported across the different states.

For the week ending Dec. 18, only 26.6 percent of the estimated cases were confirmed to be delta. A week before that, delta made up 87 percent of the cases in the country.

More omicron cases will most likely be detected in the coming weeks when the variant reaches its peak amid the holiday gatherings, according to CNBC.

