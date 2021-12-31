A disgruntled Indian man plotted his revenge on his boss by beheading him, threw the head in the trash heap but slept with the headless corpse as the icing on the cake.

Identified as Sandeep Mishra, a machine operator in a car company, had beef with his superior 'Pramod Lodhi' because he was not satisfied with the work done in reports.

The gruesome crime was committed in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, by the suspect who was friends with the deceased. But due to differences at work had a bloody ending.

Boss gets beheaded

Sandeep killed his boss with a knife at one point during a drinking bout gone bad. The victim must have been too drunk to defend himself, reported NDTV.

After lopping off the man's head, the alleged killer would sleep next to his boss's incomplete body. The next day he would just discard the head like trash in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, remarked the police.

The killing of the boss by an Indian man happened on a Sunday by beheading. On Monday, the wife saw the corpse when going to the residence or scene of the crime and was met with a shock.

Meera Devi arrived to check on her spouse and sneaked a peek inside; seeing blood made her panic. Police were called on her suspicious of foul play; they found the disemboweled remains.

Living in Kasgani away from her husband, she learned the two had recently argued, according to sources, cited Prag News.

Sandeep was outside his home in Kavi Nagar when the police caught up. Evidence of the crime was found: the blood-encrusted knife used to commit the murder; the gristly head of his boss was dumped in the trash.

The police account

Most of the sources mentioned weren't from the police initially, but a bit later, the official statement detailing how the boss was slain most viciously by the machine operator.

Gyanedra Kumar, a police officer, connected to the case related the details, noted The India Times. He said that Devi, a resident of Kasgani, had tried to reach her spouse, who had not answered all calls despite trying several times.

She traveled to Ghaziabad when she found out about the locked house when she arrived. Why her husband was not there bothered her, she went in and saw the head missing from the bloody corpse.

Added detail about Pramod Kumar and Sandeep Mishra, who lived close by with families someplace else. The two got together as employees in the factory they worked in.

The superior got mad at his subordinate when one of the machines breaking down caused a misunderstanding, leading to deep-seated anger on Mr. Mishra, who was not pleased.

After killing his boss and colleague, the suspect wanted to chop up the remains for easy disposal, like placing the head inside a garbage bag. But he backed out due to shock of what happened.

After a work dispute, an Indian man ended up beheading his superior and nearly hacking the corpse to bits but chickened out.

