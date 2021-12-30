Joe Biden is observed avoiding the press during a conference about how his administration will deal with the pandemic, especially with the rise of the Omicron.

Since he started office, his relationship with the press has been strained, and he selected questions to address. Another is the number of press conferences he attended that was far less than former President Donald Trump.

Biden had been running from the press

Last Monday, President Biden spoke with 25 governors to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, assuring that there was "no federal response" to COVID-19. But he said they would have the government's backing, reported the Express UK.

After the White House press pool was emptied before he answered questions from governors, Biden had dodged media scrutiny once more, and the press feels the US leader has not been dealing with the press enough.

The lack of testing kits should have been a priority, but the federal government forwent it. Many saw the virtual meeting as a letdown when the public was concerned about what the administration wanted.

On Twitter, journalist Curtis Houck recounted when White House coordinator Jeff Zients escorted out the reporters who were expecting answers.

WH Covid coordinator Jeff Zients boots press pool before we could hear Biden take questions from governors on Covid...



Biden: "I understand you guys may have some questions. Jeff?"



Zients: "Good."



*Long pause*



Zients: "I think we're going to clear the press first." pic.twitter.com/uwZ6xEmS4H — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 27, 2021

Zients' job is to coordinate the White House's COVID reaction, and throwing the reporters out sparked questions about previous attempts to keep the president away from the press.

Nonetheless, viewers of the video remember how the president has previously been criticized for avoiding reporters and the media. A Twitter user commented, "Wow such a weird administration."

Before this, the White House held a COVID-19 brief before Christmas, in which President Joe Biden urged citizens to get their shots.

Biden had previously startled audiences after he raised his voice in reaction to a reporter who asked about his Build Back Better initiatives. Biden was irritated because he stressed that he wasn't joking when he said that ordinary working people couldn't afford to support their children.

Oddly enough saying answering reporters' questions was not part of the program.

The British PM's visit to Washington

The British prime minister, Boris Johnson, visited the Oval Office earlier this year and gave a speech at the United Nations as part of his schedule.

After the Prime Minister took questions from the UK press in the White House, the managers whisked out the media from the room to stop them from grilling the president, cited The Washington Post.

Most of the press corps were aggrieved and filed a complaint to the Press Secretary Jen Psaki, charging that Mr. Biden had been actively avoiding the press.

From the virtual conference last Monday, Biden promised to have more testing kits available, especially now. Before Christmas, there was a shortage of the kits as lines formed to get said sources. The US leader mentioned that the preparation should have been sooner but would compensate for the lost time.

Coming January, there is an initiative to have about 5,000,000 home testing kits all over the US. Some reports say that making more COVID home kits for testing was not approved before Christmas.

On the way to his Delaware home for the weekend, the president gave some words to the press on the south lawn. He was asked about the additional testing kits, and if will it be his call. He answered that it was not rejected and walked away.

President Joe Biden has problems with the surge of the virus, but the press is not so forgiving anymore for his shortcomings.

