The teleconference between US President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin has effectively made the discussions of the Ukraine conflict bilateral. But the European Union has been left out in how the border is a concern of the bloc.

Russian has won through discussion over the White House in forwarding its concerns with its differences with Kiev. The bloc has a stake bypassed by Biden when the EU reached a consensus.

US-Russia bilateral discussions

One expert said that NATO and the EU non-entities in the discussions to decide on a measure to lessen the chance of conflict at the southern border of Russian. Biden and Putin have become the arbiters, reported the Express UK.

Repeated warnings of the danger that Russian troops will spill over the Ukraine border and report that an inevitable assault is coming. The teleconference between Washington and Moscow had not diffused the crisis altogether. The western alliance is emboldening Kiev that is making things worse.

According to Richard Sakwa, Professor of Russian and European P agreed that the west is provoking Russia, and it is not doing any good, cited the Swift Headline.

Professor Sakwa was asked how it could have gotten this bad on the border. The reason is that diplomacy is the cause for such escalation.

He added that Moscow is not happy that its borders have not been secured like Yeltsin, and now the threats of western encroachment have galvanized Putin to move. But the west wants its way, but Russia won't budge.

It's a bad call for NATO or the European Union to support whether political or military to Kiev, which is hostile to the Kremlin. There is a need for a resolution to happen and diffuse tension in the Ukraine conflict.

Last Friday, several paper proposals suggested keeping the US and Russian assets from violating airspace and territory. He said that NATO is too irresponsible in holding drills close to Russia.

This week, these proposals to the US and allies had parts for a veto of NATO membership against Ukraine, but it was taken out.

European Union has been left out

The professor said that Moscow would decide to launch an attack if there was fighting at that border. He added that it would only happen if Kiev agreed to pre-empt Putin, so actual combat would happen if the west supported Ukraine started the fight.

Professor Sakwa stated that Moscow wanted to be like it during the cold war with secure borders, noted Magmint.

Invasion comes with a price like sanctions from embargoes, no gas that will skyrocket energy prices worldwide. When that happens, the Chinese will not miss a beat, especially to get back at the US and its allies.

Furthermore, he said the west is not thinking that the US-NATO alliance to realize the time bomb it is, not adjusting properly to the challenges of the Kremlin. The west is playing a dangerous game with Russia and even China, hurting them.

Even if the US acts as a big brother to Kiev leader, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky wants quick entry to NATO.

The European Union is out due to the Kremlin moves, and the Ukraine conflict is still tense, with the White House making a two-deal that Brussel is rankling over.

