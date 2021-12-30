In 2021 the Chinese military aircraft production in the year shows success as the Chinese Air Force is getting a slew of new and upgraded airplanes soon.

Most Chinese aerospace and defense firms are nearly done with all the production and testing of their new models.Heightening tensions in the Taiwan Strait and other places where the Peoples Liberation Army is active will need the support of the Chinese air force.

Next-generation aircraft for a modern air force

Building and testing planes were not easy for firms in the pandemic's throes, but quotas would be met to provide all the aircraft needed.

One of these firms is the Shenyang Aircraft Corporation (SAC) that builds the J-15 maritime fighter and the J-16 multi-mission; it has done all the production and testing of all its products, said Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC-parent company), reported The EurAsian Times.

The FC-31 Stealth jet is one of its developments projects that is next-gen, but some conventional planes were landed on December 15 at its test flight center. AVIC posted that the defense firm has registered a good year in business on social media.

Upgrades for the J-15

A recent exposition revealed a new version of the maritime J-15 fighter with additional equipment. The new variant has had test flights, claims of newly improved missile mounts, infrared search and track system, improved radar, even the wings modified, and Chinese military aircraft.

New electronic countermeasure equipment has been added on the J-16 and J-16D, first seen in September at the China Airshow 2021, noted Flight Global.

Seen on the Peoples Liberation Army navy 075- amphibious assault ship was a group of Z-8 models, Z-8C on a test flight of the new helicopters made by the Change Aircraft Industries Group Corporation.

The firm is responsible for building large transport aircraft like the Y-20 has done all the test flying by December 22. In November, an aerial tanker version of the large transport retrofitted it for refueling duties flew with a flight of jets in the Taiwan Strait.

During the 2021 Airshow, the Y-20 designer 'Tang Changhong' said there are two engines in competition to be used by the huge plane. It extends the range of PLAAF fighters on a mission, what used to be less range and endurance is now long-distance and flying time.

One of the highlights is the production and tests of its version of the Sikorsky Blackhawk as the main workhorse of the PLA, and the Z-9/19 attack helicopter is done.

Chengdu defense firm has reported the J-20 stealth fighter jet, J-10 conventional fighter has record deliveries as top-line demand wants more.

Production of Specialized planes by Shaanxi Aircraft Industry (Group) Co Ltd builds the KJ-500 recon aircraft. The Y-8 anti-sub killer plane also provided the PLA with another type of military craft.

Chinese military aircraft has gone full circle as the PLA and its branches get the airpower crucial to its aspirations as an up-and-coming military to reckon with.

