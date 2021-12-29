One Christmas eve, a woman murders her fiancé, killing him with a sword as one of the shocking deaths as the year ends.

The victim Harrison Stephen Foster, 34, was run through by Brittany Wilson with a sword that killed him instantly. A crackpot idea caused her to impale her husband to be. It has been terrible in 2021, which has been marked by depression due to the ongoing pandemic.

Fiancé stabbed to death on Christmas eve

The cops apprehended Wilson after being arrested for the gruesome murder and held for a £1.5million bond reported by the Daily Star.

Observers were shocked and chilled to their veins was how the suspect grinned while police took her mugshot. It was not the face of someone losing her loved one, and the woman looked like a leering Cheshire cat remarkably unperturbed. Aside from the cold, creepy smile she had on her face, she was in the orange prison garb when the mugshot was taken.

According to reports, the police had gone to the suspect's home as directed by the dispatched, they investigated 'suspicious activity but had no idea how.

Cape Girardeau Police Department stated that when they arrived at the scene of the crime, they discovered that Foster was dead on the spot that Saturday.

The victim is identified as the suspect's live-in partner as well. A story run by the New York Post, shares other details of the violent crime. Her fiancé is killed with a sword wielded by someone special.

In full detail, the victim, Foster, 34, was found with several violent assaults with a sharp weapon at the time of his death. Punctures into his body were fatal, and the alleged killer was the one who called the police.

She admitted the murder weapon was a sword found outside the house, discarded after the brutal killing, noted CBS 42. The cops discovered the dead body at 11 pm after getting the call.

Wilson is accused of the murder in the first degree of Stephen Foster, armed with a sword that took his life. The bond will be no less than £1.5 million for bail. The high bond will not be met, and the suspect will remain in custody till the money is paid.

Suspect admits to taking drugs, committing crime

Other detail arose from the investigator's interrogation of the murder suspect, which was another add-on to her live-in partner's extremely violent sword killing.

She told the police how they had taken methamphetamines the day earlier and committed the crime after the drugs kicked in. Later the suspect said that her partner lived with more than one person in him in the past several months, noted the authorities.

In the Daily Mail, the suspect had a meme on Facebook last Christmas day about having a multidimensional experience with many, rambling about the love of Christ and its power perks and mentioning following him for salvation.

Foster and Wilson were supposed to tie the knot in April, but it's not happening anymore.

