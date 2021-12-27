Kamala Harris has been under critics calling her the worst vice president in office with the worst poll numbers than President Biden.

Saying that staying in Washington due to the pandemic is her excuse for not dealing with domestic issues but was not cutting it her with critics.

Her inaction was according to observers in this crisis the past year was lamentable and all she just laughed it off.

Harris had been traveling outside the US

The real failure is not travel which she said was the problem; several of these problems was domestic and it concerned the US Southern border that came under assault by an immigrant from South America reported the Express UK.

Her task was given by the President to deal with the US-Mexican border in the early days of 2021; many of her detractors said her inaction was making the problems worse. It added to the low poll number of the White House in the handling of the border problem.

Ex-President Donald Trump whose visit was more substantial, cited The Texas Tribune. He lamented what the Biden administration did to his policies, but the Vice-President never provide any serious input besides guffaws when asked about it.

One of the alleged networks partial to the current government; CBS 'Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan dare the VP during a prerecorded interview broadcasted last Sunday.

When asked by the host what is her biggest error the entire year over all the many mistakes that have been heaped on her governance that left much to be desired.

Kamala Harris said to the host that she was in the nation's capital most of the time. She admitted there were several reasons that she defended.

Read Also: Joe Biden's Dismissive Attitude, Failed Policies Fails the Democratic Party As Voters Want Him Out of White House

The COVID-19 pandemic was to blame saying that it lessened her and the president's chances to travel.

US vice president blames coronavirus

She said that they were in the White House doing Zooms when they could not go out, which limited her chances of going out.

Promoting voting rights and child care, also women's health that was her primary concern.

She spoke of what she did as critically important, enough to forget about the looming problems that are heaping and many asking for definitive action.

From the start of the border crisis which was one of the issues that are closest to the American people only got one visit from the vice-president. She visited the region in March but was not substantial.

She spent more time in California for a weekend than spending more time in El Paso Texas. The job of fixing the border was not considered a high priority.

What followed next was the volley of bi-partisan critique that scoured her for such inaction.

According to Texas Democrat, Henry Cuellar, the New York Times got a comment from him that she is avoiding the border.

On one occasion Harris went to Guatemala and Mexico to discuss why the migrants are coming to the US, noted Fox News.

Went to US allies in Asia to signify support for them as the CCP is has become more active due to the US failure in Afghanistan. Another of her high-profile trips was going to France to discuss with President Emmanuel Macron the AUKUS pact.

Vice President Kamala Harris has shrunk in the eyes of her party for adding to its woes, even pro-White House outlets are turning on her and want her out.

Related Article: News Host Pans Vice President Kamala Harris' Failed Performance Would Set Up Democrats Massacre in 2024

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.