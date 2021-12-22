Joe Biden recently lashed out at cable news channels and social media for perpetuating false claims about COVID-19 and vaccinations.

During Tuesday's press conference, Biden refused to name which cable news outlets he's referring to. But the POTUS said that some channels are causing more harm than good by reporting incorrect information about the deadly virus.

"The unvaccinated are responsible for their own choices, but those choices have been fueled by dangerous misinformation on cable TV and social media. These companies and personalities are making money by peddling lies and allowing misinformation that can kill their own customers and their own supporters," he said via the Huffington Post.

Biden also urged the outlets and social media accounts to stop what they're doing right now.

Right-wing news outlets accused of spreading false claims

The publication pointed out that Fox News is one of the right-wing channels to continue to downplay the seriousness of COVID-19. They have also raised alarms by suggesting that vaccines could be dangerous.

However, staff at the network are required to get vaccinated, and they are also asked to disclose their vaccination status to the company.

Joe Biden urges Americans to get booster shots like Trump

During the press conference, Biden also announced the different initiatives that he has in place to help combat Omicron.

The POTUS also urged Americans to not panic especially if they're fully vaccinated and have already received their booster shots.

Biden also mentioned Donald Trump during this week's conference. He revealed that he already received his booster shot, and he heard that Trump also got his.

The POTUS joked that this is one of the few things that the two leaders agree on, according to Deadline.

Joe Biden confident Joe Manchin would change his mind

Biden also mentioned Joe Manchin during Tuesday's press conference. He said that the two of them will get something done days after the West Virginia senator announced that he's not voting in favor of the Build Back Better bill.

Manchin said that he already did everything humanly possible to try and get on board with the other Democrats. However, he eventually realized that he cannot vote to continue with the legislation, according to Fox News.

The senator also said that it has always been his rule to not vote for anything that he can't explain to the people of West Virginia.

Following Manchin's statement, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the senator had a sudden and inexplicable reversal in his position regarding the Build Back Better bill.

Manchin was also accused of breaching his commitments to Biden and his colleagues in the House and at the Senate.

Psaki also said that Biden and the Senate Democrats will continue to press Manchin regarding the bill and see if his stand could once again be reversed.

According to Politico, Manchin asked one of his aides to break the news of his decision to the White House 30 minutes before his interview aired. And when they heard what his stand was, they called him on the phone but he didn't pick up.

