Joe Biden just announced at least three initiatives to prevent the further spread of Omicron, but some doctors in Alabama are not impressed.

According to reports, one of Biden's initiatives will include free at-home testing for all Americans starting January. The POTUS also said that 1,000 service members, including military doctors and nurses, will be deployed in different hospitals between January and February.

Additionally, Biden announced his plans to set up additional COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites across the country.

During Tuesday's appearance, the POTUS urged Americans to stay vigilant amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Even though Omicron is already the dominant strain in the United States, Biden said there's no reason to panic, especially for those fully vaccinated and have already received their booster shots, according to CNET.

Alabama doctors plead for more COVID-19 initiatives

However, some doctors in Alabama said that Biden needs to do more to really stop the spread of Omicron in the United States. Dr. Jeanne Marazzo of UAB said that Biden's efforts might be too little too late because Omicron is already spreading in the country.

"People have already made the decision to travel. We're already in the mix, and as I mentioned about tomorrow, probably 80% if not more will be Omicron," Marazzo said via CBS 42.

Read Also: Donald Trump Receives Mixed Reactions After Telling Republicans He Already Got His Booster Shot

Dr. Wes Stubblefield, who works at the Alabama Department of Public Health, said that Americans should be given more than one testing kit because the most accurate results come after undergoing multiple tests.

Stubblefield agreed with Biden's pleas for all Americans got get vaccinated because this is the best way to combat the virus. Booster shots are also of equal importance. The expert added that more testing sites outside the major cities and states should also be available because some Americans have issues with geography and transportation.

Omicron is the dominant strain in the US

According to CNN, Omicron was detected in over 73 percent of the new COVID-19 cases that were reported in the last three weeks in the United States. The strain is also more prevalent in certain parts of the Northwest and Southeast states.

Earlier this week, it was also confirmed that a man in his 50s became the first person with Omicron in the United States to have died.

Sources confirmed that the man was unvaccinated, and he had already tested positive for COVID-19 before. He also had underlying health conditions. Despite the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, US governors have not announced plans for lockdown.

No lockdowns in Alabama, New York

Marazzo said that a lockdown wouldn't happen in Alabama anytime soon. After all, the concept is exhausting, scary, and demoralizing for locals.

Since residents are still experiencing the effects of the previous lockdown, no one would be thrilled if another mandate will be announced soon, according to WAAY TV.

New York government officials do not also think there's a need to impose a lockdown on the state. Mayor Bill de Blasio is confident that New Yorkers are protected because they have a high vaccination rate.

Related Article: Fauci Says Omicron Surge Over the Holidays Possible; New York Mayor Bill de Blasio Rejects Calls for Lockdown

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.