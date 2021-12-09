The death of Gwen Shamblin, who managed the Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood and was the subject of a recent HBO series, has sparked conspiracy theories. This week, the hosts of the Bobby Bones Show on iHeartRadio shared their ideas concerning Shamblin's death.

In May, when she and her husband's private jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake, they claimed she faked her death. The medical examiner's office in Rutherford County says that all seven passengers' bodies were found after the crash and that Shamblin was identified through forensic testing.

Gwen Shamblin's remains were discovered in the plane crash

Shamblin's controversial diet-focused church was represented by all of the travelers. The presentation also claimed that there were recordings from within the plane, which was untrue, as per WPLN.

The tiny plane, however, was not equipped with a cockpit recorder, according to the National Transportation Safety Board, and the only audio records accessible are a few brief conversations between the pilot and air traffic control before the catastrophe.

Gwen Shamblin Lara, a Christian diet guru, was the subject of the HBO Max documentary series 'The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin.' In late 2021, a story circulated claiming she had faked her death and did not die in a plane accident. This, however, was both deceptive and untrue.

Per Snopes, Lara was the pastor of Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood, Tennessee, until she died. With her 'Weigh Down Workshop' a Christian diet regimen she devised in 1986, the congregation's teachings focused on weight loss.

Her life was portrayed in the HBO Max documentary series 'The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin,' which aired on September 30, 2021, and detailed charges that the cult fostered child abuse. One episode dealt with the death of Josef Smith, an 8-year-old boy, in 2003, which resulted in his parents being sentenced to prison and the church being searched by authorities in June 2004.

Did Shamblin fake her death?

WPLN writer Paige Pfleger revealed on December 8, 2021, that the false story about Lara reportedly faking her death originated with the iHeartRadio show 'The Bobby Bones Show.' However, such claims were entirely untrue and lacked the specifics of what transpired following her death, as Pfleger pointed out.

Lara and six others died in an aircraft accident on May 29, four months before the documentary series began, when their Cessna 501 fell into Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna, Tennessee. Joe Lara, a former 'Tarzan' actor, was the pilot on that particular day.

The group was planning to fly to Palm Beach International Airport "to a Women Fighting For America rally in Stuart, Florida, according to the organization's founder," according to USA Today.

The local coroner confirmed the bodies of four males and three females had been discovered, which accounted for all of the persons thought to have been on board, according to Nashville-based radio station WMOT on June 1. The Rutherford County Medical Examiner's Office announced two days later, on June 3, that they had identified all of the bodies.

The National Transportation Safety Board's Aviation Accident Preliminary Report may be read in full as a PDF, in addition to the reporting mentioned in this article. In conclusion, the medical examiner's findings indicated that Lara did not commit fake her death. Shortly after the plane crash, her remains were discovered.

