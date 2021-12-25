Improving the AIM-120, considered the most potent Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM), is the priority to combat the presence of top-line Chinese fight and armament developed to match the US.

Seriously, US Air Force does something about the quality of missile technology that should be cutting edge. The capability of the J-20 should not be underestimated, and it is armed with the PL-15 air-to-air missile.

China to outclass the US with advanced missile

With the United States' support for Taiwan and China's military assertiveness against that and increasing by the day, the United States' involvement in an offensive war between Taiwan and China in the future cannot be discounted, reported by the EurAsian Times.

According to Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall, if China is not in danger, why is it so. He added that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) is why America is improving its weapon systems, which is the missile is improving.

Observers suggest that the US will speed up the modification of its AMRAAMs in anticipation of the possibility of becoming outclassed by China's newest long-range air-to-air missile, the PL-15, noted Flight Global.

Gen. Herbert Carlisle said in an interview in 2015 spoke about the Chinese missile. He remarked that overcoming the weapon is important for US assets to be better, citing how the enemy missile may have more range than the AMRAAM AIM-120.

It's the first deployed radar-guided line-of-sight air-to-air missile in the United States. With only a range of 110 kilometers and a top speed of Mach 4, it's a serious contender. Many experts think the AIM misses the mark of China's PL-15 in terms of capability.

Russian military expert Vasily Kashin remarked to the PL-12 with a range of approximately 100 kilometers. But, the P-15 is supposed to destroy targets from a distance of 300km or even 400km.

PL-15 is a better and updated version of the PL-12 air missile, structures like cropped mane and tail control fins with smaller wings. These modifications allow the armament to be fitted in the J-20 or FC-31 fighter jets.

China develops copies of US weapon system

The AMRAAM missile is either the long-range or medium variant capable of a swift Mach+ 4. A data link lets the weapon talk and get inputs and sensors while the dual pulse rocket maneuvers.

An AESA aperture is an active sensor on the projectile. Although reported earlier by EurAsian Times, China jets such as the J-10C, J-16, and a few J-20s are outfitted with PL-15 missiles.

It suggests that this weapon could be used in the case of a huge confrontation in the Indo-Pacific. That validates American suspicions and underlines a need to modernize its best missile available.

According to Miguel Miranda, an analyst, the Chinese state-owned business could produce weapons affordably. However, many are copies of the US weapon system.

What intelligence knows about these Chinese missiles is not definite. The PL-15 might be better than the AMRAAM AIM-120, but no one knows if they are better.

The AIM-120 is under the F3R program to make it better, but the uncertainty of a more suitable PL-15 is not quieting thought.

