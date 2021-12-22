Looming tension over probable NATO intervention in Ukraine continue to increase, Vladimir Putin has warned that Russia will react to deal with NATO decisively.

The Russian President has given a list of the proposal to de-escalate the alliance. He promised that any action will have severe consequences for anyone choosing military action.

Don't cross the red lines!

In the clearest sign yet that Putin is preparing for war, the Kremlin leader has vowed to take military actions as a reaction to "openly hostile" Western conduct in the border, reported the Express UK.

Last Tuesday, at a meeting of the military ministry, Putin stated that Russia will respond severely to hostile conduct and that this is the nation's right.

On Monday, Russian media tycoon Dmitry Kiselyov pledged to "bring a gun to America's head" should NATO forces be stationed in Ukraine. He warns they will be turned into radioactive ash if the union doesn't quite reverse course, noted the Daily Mail.

America has been warning for weeks that Mr. Putin appears to be readying to invade Ukraine, but Mr. Putin has insisted it is merely a defense response.

He commented just days after Moscow presented a set of requests to NATO, along with the rejection of Ukraine from participation and the removal of Ukrainian troops from former Soviet states, cited Reuters.

Vladimir Putin wants a treaty that is long-term and with guarantees, but the Kremlin is wary about Washington. The US is not that reliable, especially the current administration.

Mr. Putin said the US is not steady in the international treaties when it does not suit them. Belying the innate distrust of Washington.

Russia is not going to sit down and take it. The tension in Europe is the fault of the US and NATO. Moscow had to react to it and they expected it to be easy. They made the situation worse and made it harder to resolve.

Remove all weapons!

The Kremlin said that NATO should take away all arms close to Moscow or else, there will be military action to protect the security of Russia.

President Putin said if there are weapons deployed on the Ukraine border to cut short the travel time to ten minutes. A hypersonic missile will take five minutes. There is no way any systems should stay at the border.

There has been a teleconference between the US and Moscow with a list of must-dos for the NATO alliance. No agreement has been cemented yet by the parties because the demands were still under advisement.

The White House says that NATO will be informed but there are no assurances that it will do what the Kremlin demands.

Professor Richard Sakwa, from Kent University, commented recently that it will be a two-way cold war between the US and Russia. But, the EU will not be part of the talks.

A risk of the Cuban Missile Crisis is definite as NATO places missiles and Moscow will react in devastating kind!

Vladimir Putin does not want a war but will do what's necessary. He has no fear of the western alliance. Brussels and Washington are aware that Russian strength is at its highest.

