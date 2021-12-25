An almost two-hundred-year-old shipwreck was discovered still complete under the sea in 2016 due to the cold that may have preserved it.

Leaving England nearly two centuries past; the divers got images of the frozen wreck in seven dives.

These ships were far off the usual ocean routes that were uncharted and dangerous for any ship of the day.

The leader of the bold expedition, Sir John Franklin led the way to look for a Northwest route into the Canadian Arctic. Two ships-HMS Erebus and Terror had sailors with Sir Franklin, reported the Daily Star.

During the time of their voyage, the ships were trapped by the frozen sea close to King William Island which in the modern day is Canada Nunavut.

Things took a turn for the worse when Sir Franklin and his crew never budged from their place. Ice trapped the men and ships for more than twelve months that led to the death of the expedition leader and 23 sailors.

The lead archeologist investigating the wreck, Ryan Harris spoke to National Geographic liked the ship was trapped in time.

He added that when the ship was explored, it did not look like it was abandoned in the 1800s but only yesterday. As if the men on board would be coming back on board as time stopped.

Well preserved wreck

Mr. Harris remarked the ship is preserved well for the almost two-hundred-year-old shipwreck that witness the suffering of the expedition. He added that it's not seen too often. Divers used remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to look inside the amazing ship.

What the scientist saw amazed them as the ROVs were inside the ship getting images and information.

He described those 20 rooms and compartments were all wide open; as if the men would come back anytime soon.

The images captured showed dinner planes stacked on shelves, with the beds and desk arranged waiting for the crews.

He explained why the preservation happens but not overnight, with the sediment with cold water and no light that does not permit oxygen to develop. This would be perfect for organic materials like textiles or paper.

Due to this, there is a good chance of finding clothes or documents might happen, even readable papers, cited the Swift Headline.

The diving team members were able to get more than 90% of the lower deck with the living quarters.

Eerie finds on the ship and a mystery

All the personal items of Sir Franklin were found in the captain's cabin with the map cabinet, tripod, and other items.

Part of the wreck that was not checked is the room of the officer that was closed. One of the questions according to Harris is how did the ship sink which baffled the scientists.

Another idea is how the HMS Terror sank beneath the waves. He added there was no crushing ice or hole that could sink the ship.

One speculation is how the ship sank slowly and stayed until the ship slipped in the sea. Or the whole crew and captain thought they should try to swim.

In Erebus Bay on the King William Island had remains checked, they are Warrant Officer John Gregory of the Erebus. He died in 1848, but Harris said they will find the answer.

The almost two-hundred-year-old shipwreck is an amazing find with its intact structure that will be studied further. The story of the Erebus and Terror is a legand where these ship sailed at risk of death; but sailors still continued with the journey.

