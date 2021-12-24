A drone captured an unusual video of a Risso dolphin performing an uncommon underwater "headstand," leaving wildlife experts puzzled on what the sea creature washup to when it was conducting the maneuver.

Witnesses observed the animal doing what appeared to be a headstand underwater, having itself suspended vertically with its nose down while it slowly rotated its body. The drone captured the entire maneuver while it was surveying the marine mammals off the Isle of Lewis in Scotland.

Headstanding Dolphin

Nicola Hodgins, who is a researcher for Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC), said animal experts were unsure why the dolphin was performing the unusual maneuver. However, they had one theory where they think it may have been listening for the calls of other animals underwater.

Hodgins, who is also policy manager for the charity, said the video footage of the unusual activity showed how little experts understood about the social and cultural lives of the marine mammals. She said that it was paramount to be able to study the behavior of the animals to understand their needs and requirements so that experts can better protect the creatures and their habitat, Dailymail reported.

The situation comes as some conservationists said that they have already previously witnessed a similar maneuver by the same species, but never while fully submerged, having their tails out of the water. While Hodgins said the dolphin could have been listening, it was also possible that the animal may have simply been having a moment of peace and quiet.

Read Also: 2,200-Year-Old Copper Buddha From a Han Dynasty Tomb Discovered As Breakthrough Find of Oldest Artifact in China

The WDC monitors dolphins in their natural habitat using non-invasive methods, filming the creatures from a safe distance while experts are on boats. But this time, the group used a drone as part of their monitoring activities and fortunately captured the entire ordeal with the marine mammal.

The group also started a project back in 2010 that seeks to obtain vital information about the Risso dolphins in the area. The species of dolphin is known for getting whiter as they grow older due to scars they receive from other Risso dolphins and while hunting for prey, News18 reported.

Unusual Behavior

For more than a decade, the WDC has been monitoring Risso dolphins and their population, photographing their dorsal fins because they are similar to humans' unique fingerprints. The animals are native off the coast of Lewis.

Hodgins said that she conducted a bit of research after the recorded incident with the dolphin doing an underwater headstand. She noted that there was a term known as headstanding which witnesses have previously observed among Risso dolphins in the Mediterranean.

With the extensive research and monitoring of the animals, researchers said they were beginning to piece together some information about the dolphins' social life. Hodgins said she could recognize individuals and which other creatures they usually spend their time with.

However, the researchers said that there have been no official estimates of the population of the Risso dolphins around the UK or around Scotland. The area off the coast of Lewis is usually visited by a large number of mothers and calves, primarily because it has an abundance of the creatures' main food source, squid and octopus, Dumbarton Reporter reported.



Related Article: Ruins of 2000-Year-Old Synagogue Discovered in Magdala As a Crucial Find in the History of Christianity

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.