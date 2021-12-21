Republicans are being criticized for treating politics as a reality TV show and for glorifying controversial individuals like Kyle Rittenhouse and turning them into overnight sensations.

According to reports, Rittenhouse graced the conservative conference Turning Point USA AmericaFest alongside equally controversial speakers like Tucker Carlson, Taylor Greene, and Candace Owens.

The event was attended by young conservatives who seem to idolize Rittenhouse. And while there, the teenager that was acquitted after he fatally shot two people and injured another received a standing ovation, according to NBC Chicago.

Republican Party treats Kyle Rittenhouse as a cultural symbol

But sources said that what the Republican Party has been doing poses more dangers to society. After all, glorifying someone responsible for other people's deaths is concerning.

However, Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet defended their decision to invite Rittenhouse to their event.

"There's a lot of people that want to hear what he has to say and there's a tremendous amount of interest. You know, he didn't ask for it, but he became this cultural symbol, a touchpoint of self-defense. He got thrust into that, and he has a story to tell," Kolvet said via NBC News.

The publication also said previous Turning Point USA and other similar events served as breeding grounds for the next big Republican name like Tom Lahren and Owens.

They became overnight sensations after their viral rants against liberalism. They were invited to grace the Turning Point USA event, and they eventually became known as outspoken right-wing media stars.

Kyle Rittenhouse's acquittal suggests violence is OK

But Rittenhouse's presence at this week at the four-day event was different because it suggests that violence and riots, just like what happened on Jan. 6, are OK and should be celebrated.

According to MSNBC, Republicans have been referring to Rittenhouse as a heroic defender of freedom, a righteous peacekeeper, and a protector of local communities.

But Rittenhouse has also been trying to veer away from the labels that the Republican Party has been attaching to his name.

So, even though his attendance at the event may be interpreted as his way of supporting the far right, it could also be the perfect opportunity to refuse to be co-opted by it.

The publication said that Rittenhouse could expect that the right-wing will continue to polarize him so that they can capitalize off his notoriety. But this will only continue as long as he allows them to do so.

Kyle Rittenhouse acquitted on all charges

Rittenhouse was acquitted last month on multiple charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

According to reports, Rittenhouse managed to prove that he acted in self-defense that's why he fatally shot two men and injured another. Video footage of the shooting also showed that one of the men charged at Rittenhouse first, and he simply defended himself, according to Find Law.

Following his acquittal, several Republicans offered him internships and praised him for defending himself. However, his critics believe that he should've been convicted.

