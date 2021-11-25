Joe Biden just released his second statement following a court's decision on two of the country's most significant murder cases.

The POTUS praised the justice system for doing its job after the three men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were found guilty of a felony.

"Ahmaud Arbery's killing is a devastating reminder of how far we have to go in the fight for racial justice in this country. Mr. Arbery should be here today, celebrating the holidays with his mother and his father... Nothing can bring Mr. Arbery back to his family and to his community, but the verdict ensures that those who committed this horrible crime will be punished," Biden said via the Huffington Post.

In a written statement, Biden also said that the guilty verdicts reflecting the country's justice system alone are not enough. He encouraged Americans to recommit to building a future of unity and strength.

The POTUS also said that the goal is to live in a country or even a world where no one would be worried about violence because of the color of their skin, according to NBC News.

Kamala Harris releases statement following court's guilty verdicts

Vice President Kamala Harris also released a statement saying that the guilty verdicts send an important message. However, the fact remains that they still have work to do.

The VPOTUS added that Arbery would never be forgotten, and they would continue to honor him by fighting for justice.

Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan killed Arbery, who is black while jogging. The three men chased him down, attacked him, and then they shot him.

The three convicted felons told the court that they attempted a citizen's arrest amid theft concerns in their neighborhood. However, they were unable to provide any proof that Arbery stole anything.

Joe Biden says justice will be served following Ahmaud Arbery's murder

A video of Arbery's killing shows Travis exiting his truck and confronting Arbery before fatally shooting him.

Last year, Biden also tweeted about the incident. He said that the video is clear and that Arbery was killed in cold blood. He also said that his heart went out to Arbery's family and urged for a quick and transparent investigation into the matter, according to CNN.

Prior to the guilty verdict, there were concerns over the jury's composition because they were made up of 11 white members and only one black individual. But Arbery's family is grateful that the jury sided with justice.

Wanda Cooper-Jones said that she didn't think this day would come, but she's grateful.

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris statements on Kyle Rittenhouse

Last week, Biden also released a statement following Kyle Rittenhouse's not guilty verdict. He said that the public should acknowledge the fact that the jury has already spoken.

At the time, Harris also released a statement saying that more work needs to be done after a white man, who shot two individuals and injured a third person, was found not guilty of the crimes he committed.

