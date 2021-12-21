North Korea recently announced an extended mourning period to commemorate Kim Jong-un's father's 10th death anniversary, Kim Jong-il.

According to reports, North Koreans have been mourning the death of the former leader for ten days throughout the first nine years since his passing. But this year, the country decided to add another day because it is Jong-il's 10th death anniversary.

North Koreans in mourning

The mourning period, which started on Dec. 17, bans North Koreans from engaging in any form of leisurely activity like shopping or even dining at restaurants.

They cannot also laugh for 11 straight days, and they are not allowed to drink alcohol.

Individuals that will be found guilty of breaking the rules can be arrested. And those that were arrested during the previous years of mourning were reportedly treated like criminals.

Birthday celebrations, funerals banned in North Korea

On Dec. 17, grocery shopping was not allowed either. And whoever was born on the same day as Jong-il's death and those born during the 11-day mourning period cannot celebrate their special day.

If a person dies during the mourning period, surviving relatives are also banned from crying aloud. And the body of the deceased must immediately be laid to rest, according to NDTV.

Read Also: Kim Jong-un Ignores Joe Biden's Offer To Restart Negotiations; Pyongyang Would Rather Talk To Seoul To Promote Peace

A source, whose name was redacted due to safety reasons, said North Korean officials tasked police officers to crack down on those violating the rules.

"It's a month-long special duty for the police. I heard that law enforcement officials cannot sleep at all," the source said via Newsweek.

In Pyongyang, citizens took part in a brief moment of silence and bowed their heads as sirens blared across the city to remember the late leader.

Kim Jong-un, North Korean officials remember Kim Jong-il

Jong-un was also present at the ceremony, and several officials joined him to pay their respects for Jong-il.

Senior North Korean official Chloe Ryong Hae dubbed Jong-il the "parent of our people." The late leader was also praised for building up the potentials for the country's military and economic plights.

Pyongyang resident Won Jong Rim also praised Jong-il for doing everything that he could to give North Koreans the paradise they are living in now, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

Kim Jong-il died from heart attack

According to reports, Jong-il died in 2011 following a heart attack while traveling by train outside Pyongyang.

However, there are also claims that the North Korean leader died due to exhaustion because of mental and physical overwork.

Three years before his death, Jong-il suffered a stroke. But after he recovered, he never stopped working.

Just days before his death, Jong-un's dad made an on-the-spot inspection of installations in South Hamgyong Province. On Dec. 13, he visited the Pyongyang Capital Guard Unit. And on Dec. 15, he visited the Kwangbok Region Grand Mart.

Prior to his death, Jong-il designated Jong-un to be his successor. At the time, the current leader of North Korea was just 29 years old, and there were fears that he may not be up to the job, according to Brookings.

Related Article: North Korea Slams 'Squid Game,' Says Netflix Drama's Storyline Reflects An 'Unequal Society Where The Strong Exploit The Weak'

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.