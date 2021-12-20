Even if the monthly Child Tax Credits are no longer available, there are still methods for families to get a stimulus payment in some manner. Some states are providing families with a sort of universal basic income (UBI), while others are trying to provide people with a state-wide stimulus check to assist pay expenditures.

Here are five stimulus check programs that can help make ends meet, however they may not apply to everyone. In the absence of a federal stimulus package, several states and localities are delivering their own form of payment to people.

Stimulus checks in 2022

California and Minnesota are just two of several states that provide programs like the Golden State Stimulus II, which provides California citizens with over $568 million in additional assistance to get them through the year.

Over half a million citizens in Maine will receive $285 checks, while qualified Maryland residents will receive anything from $300 to $500. Some governments, such as Florida, are providing profession-related payments, such as $1000 to first responders and Pre-K through 12 teachers.

And it doesn't end there: localities such as Seattle are providing stimulus payments to low-income residents, such as the Seattle Relief Fund, which provides a one-time stimulus check up to $3000. Instead of one-time stimulus checks, several states have gone a step further by providing qualified residents with regularly scheduled universal basic income payments.

Low-income people in Columbia, Chicago, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, and Santa Ana are receiving UBI payments. For a year, 100 low-income fathers in Columbia will get $500 monthly payments, as per The Sun.

Those earning less than $35,000 in Chicago will receive $500 monthly payments, while those earning less than $15,000 in Los Angeles would receive $1000 monthly payments. The state's financial literacy initiative would provide $350 monthly payments to teens in New Orleans. Newark, New Jersey, is extending its "guaranteed income pilot program," which provides compensation for two years to 400 residents.

Will Child Tax Credit be extended?

According to CNET, the final advance payment of the US Child Tax Credit for 2021 was released on Friday. The American Rescue Plan, which was enacted in March 2021, doubled the Child Tax Credit amount and established advance monthly payments.

When the House of Representatives confirmed the Build Back Better measure in November, it included an extension of the Child Tax Credit increase and advance payments. However, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin stated on Sunday that he will not support the Build Back Better measure.

Many families are concerned about the future of the Child Tax Credit since his vote is essential for the package to succeed. If you have direct deposit with the IRS, your final Child Tax Credit payment for 2021 should have arrived on Friday. A stimulus check should arrive in the mail by the end of December if everything else fails.

The payment you received in December is the final one you'll get, but additional money should arrive in 2022 when you submit your 2021 taxes. Many people are asking what will happen now that the final advance payment, which went out to more than 36 million households in December, has arrived, and whether Congress will continue the payments.

Congress is currently discussing whether and for how long to prolong the advance Child Tax Credit payments in 2022. The $1.75 trillion Build Back Better proposal, which would prolong the Child Tax Credit increase and advance payments for another year, was enacted by House Democrats on Nov. 19.

HuffPost reported earlier Monday on some of Manchin's private reservations about the credit. Manchin expressed fear to Democratic colleagues in recent months that parents might spend the funds on drugs, according to the news website, which cited people familiar with the senator's remarks.

In a MetroNews interview, Manchin didn't address such issues, although he did say that the program should be better targeted. He suggested that Congress "make sure the money accompanies a child" so that it may be given to someone else to raise the child if the parents are unable to do so.

