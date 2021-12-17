In January, $575 million in stimulus payments will be mailed out as a surprise. The Golden State Stimulus II payments will help eligible California citizens.

The stimulus checks are part of the continuing Golden State Stimulus II initiative, which is aimed at helping low-income families impacted by the CovidOVID-19 pandemic. Governor Gavin Newsom of California has authorized roughly $12 billion in COVID-19 relief, with the most recent batch of checks totaling $575 million.

According to a spokeswoman for the California Franchise Tax Board who responded with The Sun via email, California has given or announced 8.1 million payouts totaling $5.8 billion since the Golden State Stimulus II began. Payments began in October and will continue into January, with the final tranche of assistance beginning on December 27.

Per The Sun, the stimulus checks were shipped out based on the zip code. Qualifying people who live in an area with a zip code ending in 928-999 will get their payments between December 27 and January 11, 2022.

Will Americans receive more stimulus checks?

The final stimulus payment, in the form of an enhanced Child Tax Credit, will begin to hit bank accounts today. The great majority of payments will be made by CHILDCTC direct deposit. People who were paid by check or debit card will get their funds in the following weeks, according to AL.com.

Since the payments were originally disbursed in July, about 39 million people have received them. According to the United States Department of State, Today's payment, according to the Treasury Department, contains $16 billion for 61 million children who are eligible.

The payments were approved as part of the enormous American Rescue Plan stimulus package that Congress passed in March, but they are slated to expire this month unless Congress passes a new bill. Even if that happens, the Internal Revenue Service would have a difficult time keeping the check coming in on time for the Jan. 15 deadline.

The total Child Tax Credit is $3,600 for children under the age of six and $3,000 for children from six to seventeen, payable in $300 and $250 monthly payments, respectively. Half of the amount was paid in 2021 ($1,800 or $1,500), with the rest claimed when paying taxes in 2022.

Couples earning less than $150,000 and single filers earning less than $75,000 are entitled to the full payment. Joint filers with an AGI of $150,000 or more, head-of-household filers with an AGI of $112,500 or more, and all other taxpayers with an AGI of $75,000 or more are phased out. Eligibility is established using tax returns from 2019 and 2020.

Senior citizens group fundraises to lobby for stimulus payments

Thousands of Americans have gotten stimulus payments to assist them get through the pandemic since it began. Even if the fourth wave of checks does not arrive soon, seniors may be eligible for new perks.

The Senior Citizens League is advocating in Congress for an additional $1,400 in help for Social Security recipients. Congress authorized additional $1400 stimulus checks for most Americans under the Joe Biden administration.

The Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to approve an additional payment for the elderly due to inflation. Members of the Senior Citizens League collected tens of thousands of signatures in support of stimulus checks for the elderly, as per MARCA.

