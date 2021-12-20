The Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund has set aside about $40 billion in stimulus check relief for students and institutions. Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan includes this as a key component. Most institutions have been distributing stimulus funds to their students to assist them in covering their costs.

The University of George Washington earned over $9.1 million in the first round of stimulus funding last year, and nearly $14 million in the second and third rounds. Students who were enrolled in that university on or after March 13, 2020, were deemed eligible for the payment.

Students receive stimulus payments

Nearly 10,000 candidates have gotten government help, according to the majority of university administrators. One of them, student Lexi Plaisted, was taken aback when she got a $800 stimulus check. She added that she didn't expect to receive anything because there were others who had been impacted far more than she had been- but that she believed she could have a chance, so she proceeded with it.

At the same time, Kyle Andersen, a junior studying political science at the same college, reported that he had received a $2,500 stimulus payment from the HEERF the previous month. To pay for his education, he now works two jobs; and the stimulus payment would cover the expenditures associated with his photography minor.

A $10,000 stimulus check was also given to roughly 956 students at Meharry Medical College. A total of $642,674 was distributed by Bushnell University to 206 students, as per Digital Market News.

States that provide stimulus checks even after Christmas

Although hopes for a fourth stimulus check from the federal government have been shattered, several states will still be handing out cash to people ahead of the holidays. So far, three rounds of stimulus checks have been conducted: one in April 2020, another in December 2020 and still another in March 2021. According to USA Today, states that have approved laws to issue stimulus checks include:

Maine

California

Maryland

Tennessee

Florida

Georgia

Michigan

California is giving out another batch of $1,100 stimulus checks to residents who earned less than $75,000 in the fiscal year 2020. You must have paid your taxes by October 15, not be a dependent, and have lived in California for more than half of 2020.

According to Maine Revenue Services, these relief checks are intended to "assist Maine citizens who worked throughout the pandemic." The payment will be $285, and it will be issued by Maine Revenue Services.

Families will earn $500 and individuals would receive $300 if they register for the Earned Income Tax Credit under the Maryland Relief Act of 2021. There is no need to apply for relief, just as there isn't one for government stimulus money.

In December, Florida will provide stimulus payments to first responders and educators who work with children. Payments of up to $1,000 are available to teachers and principals. Georgia has adopted a similar strategy, awarding $1,000 in stimulus money to teachers and principals for their efforts during the pandemic.

As part of the Michigan Child Care Stabilization Grant, every full-time child care professional will receive a $1,000 incentive. Licensed child care providers are eligible to apply and can do so by going to Michigan.gov/childcare. Full-time teachers will get a $1,000 hazard pay extra while part-time instructors would receive $500.

