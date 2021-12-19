Several Democrats slammed West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin after he revealed on Sunday that he would not be voting in support of United States President Joe Biden's massive $1.75 social spending plan, the Build Back Better Act.

The official's statement all but effectively ended negotiations on the current version of the legislation that aimed to expand the country's social safety net. Manchin has long been a stark opposition to the legislation, arguing certain provisions of the massive tax and spending bill were not right and that it could result in soaring inflation across the region.

Joe Manchin's Opposition

During an interview on Sunday, Manchin said that he would not be able to continue voting with Biden's Build Back Better Act. Manchin added that he had tried everything he could think of, and he just could not get there. Manchin said that Biden has been working diligently to accommodate his requests.

Manchin's support of the massive bill, which aimed to expand the United States' social safety net to reduce citizens' childcare and health care costs, was needed for Democrats to pass the legislation with only 51 votes using a process called budget reconciliation. The legislation also focused on addressing climate change, CNN reported.

The senator released a lengthy statement that reiterated his concerns about the massive social spending plan, arguing that Washington Democrats were "determined to dramatically reshape our society in a way that leaves our country even more vulnerable to the threats we face."

On the other hand, White House press secretary Jen Psaki made a strongly-worded response saying that Manchin's remarks during the interview were "at odds with his discussions this week with the President, with White House staff, and with his own public utterances."

In Psaki's statement, she said that several weeks ago, Manchin committed to President Biden during a meeting at his home in Wilmington to vote in support of the Build Back Better Act. She added that the West Virginia senator repeatedly pledged to negotiate on finalizing the framework "in good faith," CBS News reported.

Scrutiny From Other Democrats

Manchin's opposition to the bill also received scrutiny from several Democrats, including Rep. Ilhan Omar, who posted on Twitter that had the West Virginia senator voted for the Build Back Better Act, residents from his state would also receive various benefits. She argued that the legislation brought childcare, pre-Medicare expansion, and long-term care, similar to what Minnesotans have.

Omar previously said that Manchin could not be trusted and said that he made excuses which were, as she called them, "bull--." The official argued that despite the West Virginia senator's pledges to support residents from his state, they were not his true intentions.

Sen. Bernie Sanders also blasted Manchin and said that the Democrat had a "lot of explaining to do." The official also said that he still wanted the legislation to be brought forward for a floor vote so that the whole world could see Manchin vote no.

"We've been dealing with Mr. Manchin for month after month after month. But if he doesn't have the courage to do the right thing for the working families of West Virginia and America, let him vote no in front of the whole world," said Sanders, Fox News reported.

