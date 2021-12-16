After President Joe Biden said in an interview that he and Kamala Harris had not discussed reelection, the White House was compelled to declare on Thursday that they will run together in 2024.

If Biden decides not to run for a second term, which would finish after his 86th birthday, a flurry of recent stories has weighed in on the chances for other contenders. New doubts arose after Vice President Harris stated that she had not considered whether or not the president will seek reelection.

Harris says she and Biden do not talk about reelection

"I'll be honest: I don't think about it, and we haven't talked about it," she told the Wall Street Journal when asked if she expected Biden to run for president again, something he has previously said publicly.

During the daily briefing, her remarks were brought up. When questioned why Harris indicated the two had not addressed it, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre replied it was because the president had said he would ring again.

According to Daily Mail, the misconception stems from a series of stories profiling potential Democratic candidates in the event that Biden withdraws. And, according to a rising chorus of voices, the president should officially proclaim that he will not run for reelection in order to give Democrats the best opportunity of organizing.

As the former California senator tries to combat unfavorable headlines about her performance thus far in government, Vice President Kamala Harris is just beating out the anti-Biden phrase "Let's go, Brandon" in Google searches. "Let's go, Brandon," according to Google Trends, achieved its highest popularity in web search inquiries on November 1, Fox News reported.

In web search inquiries between October 5 and November 8, the term regularly outperformed Harris. On November 19, after President Biden momentarily passed presidential power to her while having anesthesia for a colonoscopy, Harris witnessed a jump in searches, the most since she was inaugurated in.

Since then, "Let's Go, Brandon" has maintained close to Harris in terms of Google search inquiries as of Thursday. South Dakota, Alaska, West Virginia, Utah, and Maine were the top five states to exhibit interest in the anti-Biden rallying cry. North Dakota, Virginia, South Carolina, Louisiana, and Iowa were the top five states for "Kamala Harris" interest.

Kamala Harris backs Rachael Rollins

Per Washington Times, Vice President Kamala Harris did something that would be remembered two weeks ago. She went on record as agreeing with progressive prosecutors who refuse to pursue crime as did the president, their administration, and their party.

Millions of her fellow residents have been forced to live in dread, unwilling to leave their homes to shop, visit friends, drive, or even stroll along the streets of their own communities due to a lack of prosecution. President Biden's nomination for U.S. Attorney, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins, was confirmed by Harris after a tie vote in the Senate. Massachusetts's lawyer. Rollins exemplifies what a modern, woke prosecutor should be.

Rollins, like Chicago's Kim Foxx, Los Angeles' George Gascon, Philadelphia's Larry Krasner, and San Francisco's Chesa Boudin, is a progressive prosecutor who campaigned with George Soros's money.

His candidates have let convicted criminals out of jail to wander the streets, guaranteeing them that they will not be apprehended or punished for subsequent crimes in the majority of cases. In regions where Soros wins, police morale has dropped, and crime - including murder - is on the rise.

Rollins campaigned on the promise that her office would no longer prosecute 15 types of crimes when she was first elected in 2018. In Boston, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, drug possession with the intent to sell, intentional destruction of property, and trespassing were all made lawful. Her conduct of Boston police officers implies she views them as a gang of armed, racial thugs for whom she has no respect.

