In remarks at a meeting of the National Space Council, which she chairs, Vice President Kamala Harris demanded "responsibility" from other space powers and called out Russia.

She chastised Russia for blowing up one of its satellites last month, putting astronauts on the International Space Station in danger and contributing to the growing amount of space junk that scientists must monitor to avert disaster.

Her remarks come at a time when the US and Russia, as well as the US and China, are at odds. Despite a Russian force buildup on the border, Secretary of State Antony Blinken cautioned Russia not to attack Ukraine on Wednesday.

Kamala Harris unveiled new US space policy framework

Harris previously broke through on space issues when she cut a video for a NASA YouTube video where it was revealed her fellow participants were child actors, saying that "without clear norms," there was a "real risk of threats to our national and global security," Daily Mail reported.

Vice President Harris recorded the "Get Curious with Vice President Harris" video in August and tweeted it out on October 7 to commemorate World Space Week. On Wednesday, Harris' office unveiled a new framework for US space policy, outlining how the Biden Administration intends to tackle civil, commercial, and national security-related space use in the face of expanding commercial interests and worries about Chinese and Russian rivalry.

The 'United States Space Objectives Framework,' a seven-page document, covers many of the same space priorities as the Trump administration, such as the Artemis program, but also emphasizes the necessity of investing in STEM education and leveraging space to combat climate change.

Following Russia's move, which resulted in thousands of pieces of debris posing new threats in an increasingly congested low-Earth orbit, calls have emerged for improved space system security.

Commercial space missions increase in space

Meanwhile, an increasing number of businesses, including SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Virgin Galactic, are attempting to usher in a new age of private commercial space missions, following years of private corporations collaborating with NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration).

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden signed an executive order establishing the National Space Council, which includes the chiefs of the Departments of Education, Labor, Agriculture, and Interior, as well as his National Climate Advisor.

Per NDTV, the government also wants the group's work to improve scientific-related activities and expand space climate data, which might help create jobs and boost US competitiveness, according to a statement.

After a nearly 25-year break, then-President Donald Trump restored the council in 2017. The committee, which was chaired by Vice President Mike Pence at the time, was the focal point for a series of presidential directives, including the creation of the Space Force.

Harris has made it clear that expanding STEM education and bringing the advantages of space to underserved populations, notably those most affected by climate change, are top goals for her space portfolio. She also mentioned how satellites are becoming more important in detecting climate change and giving tools to alleviate environmental damage, as per POLITICO via MSN.

