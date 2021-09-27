Germany's Social Democratic Party won the biggest vote share in a national election, narrowly beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union.

According to CNN, the Social Democratic Party won the election by getting 25.7 percent of the votes, while the Christian Democratic Union only garnered 24.1 percent.

However, the next leader of Germany has not yet been determined because both parties want to begin coalition negotiations to create a new government.

Either the Social Democratic Party or the Christian Democratic Union will partner with the Green Party, which received 14.8 percent of the votes, or the liberal Free Democratic Party that earned 11.5 percent of the votes.

Social Democratic Party winner Olaf Scholz not yet named as chancellor

According to the Associated Press, the Green usually turns towards the Social Democrats, and the Free Democrats typically work with the Union. However, nothing has been ruled out as of late.

While things are still being finalized, Merkel will continue to cement her position as one of the world's most successful political leaders, which could last for at least a couple of months. In 2017, it took over five months for a government to be formed after Merkel was elected.

Social Democratic Party leader Olaf Scholz is confident that he will become the next chancellor. "Many citizens have put their crosses next to the SPD because they want there to be a change in government and also because they want the next chancellor of this country to be called Olaf Scholz. Pragmatism, optimism, unity that is what we will show because that is what counts, and I am sure the citizens will also be happy post election about their decision," he said via CNN.

Christian Democratic Union plans to fight back

On the contrary, Christian Democratic Union leader Armin Laschet said that he and his supporters are not contented with the result. After all, this is the first time in the history of the German national elections that a winning party received less than 31 percent of the votes.

"Of course, this is a loss of votes that isn't pretty. We will do everything we can to form a government under the Union's leadership, because Germany now needs a coalition for the future that modernizes our country," Laschet said via the Associated Press.

Other parties need to work together

Free Democrats leader Christian Lindner said that his party and the Greens should make the first move. "About 75% of Germans didn't vote for the next chancellor's party. So it might be advisable ... that the Greens and Free Democrats first speak to each other to structure everything that follows," he said during a post-election debate on ZDF via Reuters.

Greens leader Annalena Baerbock praised her team for their success, and she also thanked the young and new voters for their support.

Following the recent German national election results, a slew of people shared their differing insights on the matter. One support of Scholz said that he's happy with the leader's recent win because he doesn't think Laschet can rule Germany.

Support of Laschet, on the other hand, called the results disappointing because she's also a huge supporter of Merkel, who served as chancellor for 16 years.

