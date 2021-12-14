After being given an early discharge from parole by the Nevada Parole Board, disgraced NFL star O.J. Simpson is now a "completely free man."

According to Nevada State Police spokesperson Kim Yoko Smith, the 74-year-old former football star and actor, as well as a convicted Las Vegas armed robber, was awarded good conduct credits and was released from parole effective December 1.

O.J. Simpson receives early parole release

The acquitted murder suspect had been on parole since October 1, 2017, after serving nine years in prison for an armed robbery in Las Vegas in which he claimed he was attempting to reclaim memorabilia taken from him following his infamous trial for the murders of his wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ronald Goldman.

Per Daily Mail, his parole sentence was supposed to expire on February 9, 2022; but on November 30, the Nevada Parole Board granted him an early release, which was approved on December 6. Simpson's attorney said the client denied an immediate interview, and LaVergne refused to comment on Simpson's future intentions, including whether he intended to stay in Nevada.

Prior to his release from jail, he informed parole officials that he intended to relocate to Florida. Instead, he relocated to a gated neighborhood in Las Vegas, where he plays golf and often tweets about college and professional sports, particularly football.

In October 2008, a Clark County jury found Simpson guilty and sentenced him to nine years in prison for leading five men, two of whom were armed, in a fight with two sports collectibles dealers at a Las Vegas casino hotel in September 2007.

Following his acquittal in the 1994 slayings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman in Los Angeles, Simpson said he just wanted to collect personal belongings and goods taken from him.

On June 13, 1994, the two were found stabbed to death outside of her Los Angeles condo, with bloodstains matching Simpson's blood type discovered at the scene. By the morning of June 17 of that year, he had become the prime suspect in the double-murders, and he was leading the Los Angeles Police Department on a low-speed vehicle pursuit in his white Ford Bronco.

Lawyer says former NFL player won't comment on his parole

He was a member of a gang that attacked a hotel and casino in 2007 to take sports memorabilia at gunpoint. Simpson, who played for the Buffalo Bills in the 1970s and is the NFL's 21st leading rusher, claimed ownership of the goods.

Simpson has spent his whole life in the spotlight, first as a college and NFL athlete, then as an actor and pitchman, and last as a suspect in the 1994 murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman. His murder trial in Los Angeles was labeled "the trial of the century" and spurred years of discussion about race and the legal system, as per CNN.

Simpson entered a "100% not guilty" plea and enlisted the help of a group of well-known local and national lawyers. In 1995, he was acquitted, but two years later, he lost a civil trial. Damages of $33.5 million were ordered to be paid by him.

Since his release from jail, Simpson has lived in a gated community in Nevada, where he is a regular on the golf course. Despite a Hall of Fame NFL career, Simpson is most remembered for his murder trial in the deaths of his estranged wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

Simpson's acquittal came after a year-long trial that became a media spectacle, due to a high-profile legal team known as "the Dream Team." His lawyer stated this week that Simpson would not be commenting on his parole release, NY Post reported.

