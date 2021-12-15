Conservatives have long critiqued several Democrat-aligned mayors for allowing career criminals to commit horrific crimes, even in broad daylight. These non-Republican lead cities have seen defunding the police and breaking law and order.

Cities like New York, Chicago, and Philadelphia are knee-deep in criminals allowed to run rampant by these mayors.

Mayor Lightfoot's logic favors criminals, not victims

According to the FBI, which released data if the murder rates went up to 30% from 2019 and 2020 saw a high rise that has Chicago as most prominent, reported Fox News.

In 12 cities in the US, including New York that ticked the most people killed in 2021, that has made it a crime haven.

Emboldened activities of robbing and attacking citizens without warning could happen anytime. Recently many gangs have done smash-and-grab crimes, as these perpetrators' versions of holiday shopping.

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot was scathed for her callous remarks that it was the businesses' duty to protect their premises.

On December 6, she said that it's the retailers' jobs to do everything to ensure the safety and security of their establishments, not the city government.

She stressed that these businesses should have security officers inside their store and a camera that works, closing up tight at night. Blaming luxury goods sold as the cause of excessive criminality that causes thieves to steal them, cited Fox 32 Chicago.

In a response by the retailers who told Democrat-aligned Mayor Lightfoot, there is something wrong in her logic that favors the criminals, not the victims.

Read Also: Majority of Residents Think of Leaving New York City Amid Unrest and Coronavirus Pandemic

Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York safest during his term

Like his counterpart in Chicago, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, before he left the city to Mayor-elect Eric Adams, left a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private businesses as part of the job. All companies are forced to comply when it is in effect on December 27, only several days before De Blasio's term ends.

The NYC mayor interviewed at Fox News Sunday and defended why New York City needed the vaccine mandate. He claimed that his term of eight years is the safest ever, despite the criminal rampancy under his watch, and numerous murders peaked in 2021, stating that he is responsible for lowering crimes by 11% in eight years and bringing the police and community together. Despite his alleged claim, the current lawlessness speaks for itself.

Philadelphia DA says city does not have crime problem

This city with Democrats at the helm is suffering a 13% rise in killings from 2020. District Attorney Larry Krasner was hit back for saying there are no criminals on a rampage in his jurisdiction, noted Sports Yahoo.

Krasner added that no criminals preying on people or other lawlessness impacting the community last Monday. Denying that his city is part of many Democratic cities suffering from the party's stand against law and order. He later recanted his statements but did not apologize about anything.

Another Democrat, the Los Angeles DA George Gascon, was blamed for his zero bail policies involving criminals involved in smash and grabs.

Democratic-aligned mayors have made law and order the last concern, but they are getting the previous as the surge of conservatives pushing against their anti-people policies.

Related Article: Dems Mayoral Candidates to Oust NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea Should Any of Them Win

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.