The Big Apple is changing for the worse due to the pandemic. The last six months have been a total misery as nearly half of New Yorkers aren't convinced that NYC will get better soon. The local economy suffers and it is turning into one of the most crime-ridden cities in the U.S. too.

One of the biggest problems is the increasing crime rate, which has been skyrocketing since the protests, but the government is in-denial that everything has gotten worse. Top it off with the call to defund the police that has left many neighborhoods like the wild west.

To get an idea of what is happening, the Manhattan Institute conducted a poll amongst the 5 boroughs that reveal a near tie. The question given is whether they felt that things are on the right track or are things just getting worse. Results are that 46% thought it was just fine, but another 42% was not convinced at all, reported in New York Post.

Overall, there is a split right in the middle that is telling on what is happening to NYC. 22% of the locals in NYC answered the survey of the conservative Manhattan Institute, which cited the worsening economy that is a gaping problem in NYC.

The public safety has been compromised by recent developments in the city. Some of these are protests that caused public damage and a mayoralty that abetted it. Instead of assisting the NYPD to get more funding, they cut down its budget. Now crimes are rampant and the people's safety and security are at the hands of thugs and criminals on the streets.

Also read: NYC Blood Bath Continues With 75 People Injured, 55 Shootings in Seven Days

Next rearing its head is 12% with a hangover that is race relations, so it is black and white as a point. It was an important point but has been shelved for more democrat-centric concerns. The race Trump card has always been a popular point for the minorities and the Dems.

One important point to show is that everything comes about as NYC is just reopening after a lockdown. During the lockdown, about 180,000 people died all over the U.S. in this time period.

According to the survey, most who live in Manhattan are okay and will not be leaving the city limits soon. 48% claimed they will stay after being asked if they'd go someplace else. But, 14% said that they are willing to transfer to another part of NYC.

To those living in the Bronx, only 23% were satisfied and another 17% said they wish they can get out of it and move to another neighborhood, according to Spectrum News.

Staten Island residents were asked and 26% claimed that they would move far from New York City. This particular group deemed the Big Apple unfit to live in.

In New York, about 53% were satisfied with the NYPD, but Mayor Bill De Blasio as mayor got a high 46% disapproval and Gov. Andrew Cuomo got 73% approval.

Related article: New York Cops Will Get $1 Billion Cut From Their Budget, Warns De Blasio

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.