A series of tornadoes rocked several states in America this week, forcing certain areas to declare a state of emergency.

Joe Biden released a statement saying that he's devastated over the news. He also said that he would provide whatever supplies the affected families would need in the coming days.

"This is the United States of America, our citizens are badly, badly hurt and they're scared to death right now, it's devastating. We just have to keep at it, we have to keep focused, this is going to be the focus of my attention until we get it finished," he said via Sky News.

Kentucky badly affected by tornadoes

According to reports, Kentucky is one of the most badly affected states, and they are expecting at least 100 deaths from the calamity.

Gov. Andy Beshear released a statement saying they initially thought at least 50 people from Kentucky would die following the tornadoes. But they should realize that this number could reach 100.

Beshear also confirmed that the tornadoes affected other nearby states like Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, and Tennessee.

According to Reuters, 189 National Guard personnel have been deployed in and around Kentucky to help with recovering the bodies. The rescue efforts focus primarily on Mayfield, which is home to about 10,000 residents.

Mayfield Fire Chief Jeremy Creason reveals that the tornadoes also destroyed his station. He also said that a candle factory was diminished, making it more difficult for rescuers to save those still alive.

Illinois deaths reached six after Amazon warehouse collapse

In Illinois, at least six people died after an Amazon warehouse collapsed. They were found in two locations, and rescuers are still checking for more casualties, according to CNN.

Edwardsville, Illinois Fire Chief James Whiteford said that the walls on both sides of the warehouse collapsed inward, and the roof collapsed downward, so the weight of the building landed at the center.

He also confirmed that the walls were made out of 11-inch-thick concrete, and they're about 40 feet tall.

Following the deadly tornadoes, at least one person went missing in Tennessee. Four people have also been confirmed dead in the state. And Gov. Bill Lee said that it is possible that more people died.

At least two people from Arkansas and Missouri have also been confirmed to have died. In total, at least 84 people are confirmed dead in different states affected by the tornadoes.

According to Courier-Journal, over 50,000 people in Kentucky do not have a power supply because of the tornadoes. Other areas in the United States are also dealing with power outages due to the recent calamity.

Tennessee received warnings before tornadoes hit

Before the tornadoes hit, a warning was issued in Tennessee. Residents were also asked to prepare for severe weather conditions over the weekend, according to Red Cross.

Officials are urging those that need to evacuate to do so immediately. And those that are safe at home are encouraged not to leave their houses. More updates are expected to be released in the next couple of hours.

