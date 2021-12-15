Russia's S-500 Air Defense System is designed on the cutting edge to combat even 5th generation fighters like the F-35 and the F-22. Russian engineers developed this system to future-proof its defenses.

Unlike US systems which are outstripped by the S-500 that will have India as its first customer once it goes on sale in arms markets.

It has the capability of tracking targets at all altitudes and all speeds but is supposed to defend against hypersonic missiles too. This is why it's prized by nations like India with a border conflict in Ladakh's LAC.

New armament for India soon?

The TASS news of Russia stated that Delhi will be one of the first customers of the S-500 'Prometei', air-defense missile batteries that have caught the attention of major arms buyers.

It was mentioned by the Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov; who spoke to

RBC TV last Monday about the possible purchase by its first buyer.

Deputy PM Borisov mentioned that their forces will be the first to get the missile systems, but a list with India as the first in line. That is if they stake their interest in acquiring such advanced weaponry for the army.

The answer followed after the press had asked what nation gets to have the first delivery of the high-tech radar and missile combo system. It is a successor 'Russia's S-500 Air Defense System' to the S-400 system that is in use with the Russian military.

Mr. Borisov the vice PM added that a statement from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said that Russian weapon producers have lost significant sales in the world arms market. He contests it and thinks the SIPRI is totally wrong, noted Al Jazeera.

The details

Furthermore, he added that the conclusions by SIPRI are not correct because certain factors are not taken into account by the think tank.

Adding the data based on statistics that have long-term contracts which are not considered by SIPRI. These would be contracts that are long term and worth $50 billion; with an annual $13-15 billion that makes up Moscow's yearly exports made recently.

Based on that information, the Deputy PM remarked that there were inaccuracies in the SIPRI data.

The Russian arms industry is capable of producing new weapon systems available to buyers in the arms market abroad. Aerospace and defense development for next-generation hardware is what firms offer as a leader in this market.

Prometei is one of these new armaments that will be given to units and other nations that are looking for good defense deals. There's a whole line of man-portable surface-to-air missiles (SAMS) and missile batteries like the S-400 multi-use launchers.

All weapon systems sold abroad are used in military conflicts, and both sides are equal buyers of the missile system sold to customers.

S-500 air defense system

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) declared a successful test of the defense system, hitting a moving target in the Kapustin Yar proving ground. It was verified that it was working well based on the tests.

Russia's S-500 Air Defense System called Prometei is the next in line to supersede the S-400 'Triumf. The system has Washington worried and dissuades its allies to purchase it, but India might get it.

