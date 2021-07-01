Events the past few days have prompted Russia's invincible hypersonic nuclear missile on indefinite standby. The order stands at combat alert as the Russian Federation has tension with the UK in regards to the annexing of Crimea.

Moscow has been on the edge, with encounters with the Royal Naval and renewed NATO activity in the Black Sea, leaving the Russian Fleet and Air Force teeter-tottering on an explosive situation.

Moscow is not amused as its sovereignty has been allegedly violated by the Royal Navy, a big push by their new battle group assembled around the HMS Queen Elizabeth, reported the Sun UK.

During the freedom of navigation by the HMS Defender, a coastguard ship fired because it allegedly intruded into Crimean waters.

Putin was present at the graduation of military and secret service elites held at the Grand Kremlin Palace, where he told the graduated cadets that he ordered the newest missiles on standby because of the threat presented by these forces.

He told the 400 top graduates from 18 military academies, where they came that they will be using the military hardware. When Russia's invincible hypersonic nuclear missile on indefinite standby they will be operating them.

In his statement, hypersonic weapons like the Avangard, Kinzhal, or Dagger launch facilities are orders from the Kremlin to be on combat readiness, telling accomplished graduates.

He touted that their forces are in command of the Sarmat ICBM, Zircon ship launched hypersonic missile, and the S-500 Prometheus anti-aircraft systems for anti-air defense noted the Kremlin.

No more games in the Black Sea

The Russian leader verified that the Dagger missile has been armed on two MiG-32Ks in the eastern Mediterranean. They are attached to a force that keeps an eye on the UK battle group with the HMS Queen Elizabeth.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense (RMoD), the two jets have flown from Syria. They practiced drills to attack sea targets in the Mediterranean.

The Dagger missile can use normal explosive warheads or nuclear-tipped ones with a maximum range of 1,500 miles more than any similar weapon in the west. It's the first time the warplanes capable of carrying Kinzhal have been deployed outside Russia's borders.

Commodore Steve Moorhouse remarks the east of the Mediterranean has the Black Sea fleet in force, while Syria has a concentration of Russian forces as well, cited Star Tribune.

This density of many ships from the two forces results in many enounters on Russian vessel that came as close as 16 miles of the British aircraft carrier. Comparable to Queen Elizabeth is the 188-ton Sarmat is the biggest weapon in Russia's weapons stores.

One video of a silo in the Plesetsk spaceport shows the launching of Sarmat that seemed to float on air and shot up into the sky.

The range of the missile is 11,000-miles and could evade the defense of the US against ICBM missiles. Devastation is the size of the state of Texas if hits the USA.

Putin has said that the Zircon is his choice to attack the USA. It will be used to fight back its attack by any chance.

