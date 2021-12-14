Jim Bob Duggar hopes to get a Senate seat in Arkansas after Republican Sen. Lance Eads resigned.

According to reports, voters in northwest Arkansas have yet to decide who they will nominate for a seat in the Senate in a special primary election. According to US News, polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Jim Bob Duggar releases statement

In his statement announcing his candidacy, Duggar said that he would be an unwavering conservative voice representing the Little Rock community if he got elected. Duggar also mentioned his son, Josh Duggar, in his statement.

"As a father, I am heartbroken over the entire situation regarding my son, all who have been affected by it in any way, and those who have been harmed through CSAM. As an American, I respect our legal system and am thankful for those who serve in it. As a Christian, I put all my trust in Christ in both the joyful and difficult moments of life," he said via In Touch Weekly.

Jim Bob Duggar criticized for his political ambitions

However, some people criticized the "19 Kids and Counting" star for promoting his political aspirations even after his son was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography.

One person that read Duggar's statement urged the patriarch to stop talking. Another person called him a monster and said that he sits on a throne of lies.

Duggar's other critics also said that it's wrong timing for him to run for a seat in Senate after his son was convicted on multiple charges.

'19 Kids and Counting' star slams cancel culture

But despite the criticisms that he received, Duggar said that he wouldn't back down in his campaign. He also fired back at the haters and accused them of engaging in cancel culture.

Duggar said that he and his family are committed to doing their part and making a difference for their children and grandchildren. He also said that America's most important battle is currently taking place, according to The Sun.

Josh Duggar, Jana Duggar faces charges

Earlier this month, an Arkansas jury convicted Josh of one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. The former reality TV star is in custody while awaiting his sentencing.

According to E! News, Josh could face up to 40 years in prison. And he could be fined a total of $500,000 for the two charges he's facing.

Josh's siblings have mixed reactions to his conviction. Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, sided with the victims and said they were saddened by what they had to go through because of Josh.

The couple also called Josh a hypocrite for claiming to be a Christian and engaging in such cruel acts. According to reports, Jinger and Vuolo are estranged from Duggar and his wife, Michelle.

On top of this, Jana Duggar was also charged with endangering the welfare of a minor and was cited with a misdemeanor following an incident that took place on September 9.

