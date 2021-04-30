Josh Duggar, the former star of "19 Kids and Counting" (reality show on TLC), has faced several controversies over the past years. Here is an overview of some of the troubles he had gone through.

2021: Josh Duggar Gets Arrested for a Reason Yet to be Known

Recently, he was arrested on Thursday by Homeland Security, when he and his wife, Anna, had told the media that the couple expects a seventh child, reported People.

He is currently held without bond and for charges that are currently not disclosed. This arrest was only one of several scandals that rocked the family since after the show got canceled about six years ago.

2019: Fraud Charges

In September of 2019, Duggar was accused of fraud, and he was sued for 'quiet title' and violating a contract. And in October of that year, he had lost the lawsuit after missing a court date, according to KNWA.

Although it was not clear whether he was the target of an investigation in November of the same year, his workplace was also raided by Homeland Security.

2015: Physical Abuse Against Family Members

Josh was accused of molesting five underage girls as a teen in 2015. It was during this year that the show got pulled out, a day after Duggar apologized for the allegations.

Jill Seewald, 29, and Jessa Seewald, 28, revealed themselves as the two of the victims, saying that they had already "moved on" and forgave their sibling when the news first broke.

The eldest Duggar sibling said that he apologized for his actions as a teenager and was very sorry for hurting them, expressing regret for what he did to his family too.

Josh Duggar added that he admitted the truth to his parents, who helped him with the problem, and he, later on, got counseling.

Jim Bob and Michelle spoke of the incident to Megyn Kelly in a Fox News interview, saying Josh first kissed his sisters improperly as they were sleeping.

2015: The Ashley Madison Account

Josh met Anna at a Christian homeschooling convention back in 2006. They were teens during that time. It was soon after that they had tied the knot in September of 2008.

After getting married, Josh and Anna had several children. Their eldest child is their daughter Mackynzie Renée, 11, followed by Michael, 9, Marcus, 7, and Meredith, 5.

However, a month after having their fourth child, Duggar was exposed for having several active accounts on Ashley Madison in August of that year. The site was for would-be husbands wanting to cheat on their wives.

He later admitted to an addiction to adult films and issued an apology on the Duggar family website. Later the couple had marriage counseling after a challenging year in 2015.

2008: 'Meet the Duggars' first aired

In 2008, the new show was shown on TLC; it centered on the home life of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar with their 19 kids. Josh and his siblings were featured on the show.

It was shown for nine seasons, but the alleged news that Duggar committed abuse is the cause of the show's cancellation. During the show's run on the network, it featured his wedding to Anna Duggar.

