Looking at the US Navy stealth destroyer, which costs $9 billion, seemed to be less impressive, according to a report. It's supposed to be an ultra-modern ship, but observers were less than impressed.

Compared to other ships in the navy, it looked ill-prepared and equipped compared to its Arleigh-Burke cousins. When seen docking in San Diego last Thursday, only three of these low radar visibility ships had been built.

US Navy Destroyer's images on social media

The ship first entered service five years ago, noting the Drive, its homeport since it was put in San Diego bay.

The pictures posted on WarshipCam show the vessel looking not pristine in the off-white paint, and rust saw on the ship's body and hull.

Social media users were shocked to see how awful the ship looked without a flashy paint job on it. Several users expressed varying degrees of disappointment at what they saw. One said that not being at war means ships have to look good, like heading somewhere, but looking like a rust bucket is the opposite of impressing.

Reason USS Zumwalt looks that way

Sources say that the appearance of the destroyer comes after the fleet is not prepared for war.

yo @cdrsalamander why does your boat look like a giant who was eating cheetos picked it up and then wiped their ass with it pic.twitter.com/JdzIp5e6Xg — matthew. (@iAmTheWarax) December 10, 2021

According to two retired high rankings Navy officers, the ship is a victim of the current situation. The ship has a problem of leadership and culture, hints of probable wokeness creeping into military ranks cited the Wall Street Journal.

The US navy later verified the US Navy stealth destroyer (DDG-1000) was due to arrive in the home port last December 9, 2021, and degaussing testing was done before that date.

USN statements say keeping vessels from corrosion and rust is a major activity done to preserve the hulls, reported the Sun UK.

Operating ships in the sea take a toll due to the operating environment, and these ships are not immune to rust and corrosion. Navy sailors have to keep corrosion under control with the maintenance with crew training, keeping the vessel ready for action.

A vessel like a stealth ship is costly with complicated maintenance. An attack submarine will take almost short of ten years to build, with $3.5billion by the time it's finished.

The USN will take twenty years at $21 billion to improve its infrastructure, and the leadership needs to address problems like underdeveloped shipyards for the building and repair of ships. So little has been spent on an important element to keep ahead of adversaries.

The USS Connecticut docked at the San Diego port, with the damaged section seen and prominent. In October, the attack Seawolf-class slammed into an underwater mountain in the South China Sea.

Realizing the Zumwalt is very outclassed by Russian ships that have started a refit to load hypersonic weapons instead of guns.

Due to change aspects faced by the US Navy stealth destroyer, there will be additions like stand-off and beyond visual range, weapons to be fitted by 2024.

The USS Zumwalt has become less than helpful, needing upgrades even before being fully used, and looking like a rust bucket is the least of problems like getting shot out of the water.

