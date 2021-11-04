The US Navy considers re-arming stealth destroyers by replacing the guns with hypersonic missiles for a more potent offensive system equipped. It comes as vessels of the Russian fleet are experimenting with superfast missiles on its ships that threaten American vessels.

Planners in the navy were taken aback by the upgrades on Soviet ships, especially after a Russian vessel chased away an American destroyer.

Russia and China have combined fleets, making US vessels more cautious, as both nations have hypersonic missile technology.

US upgrades its Destroyers as stakes become higher in Asia

Central to this significant move to arm its Zumwalt destroyer DDG-1000 with the capability of launching the Intermediate-Range Conventional Prompt Strike (IRCPS) by 2024, reported the Sun UK.

Armed initially with 155mm Advanced Gun Systems that will be a refit with IRCPS, to cope with increased threats that need better means at sea.

The navy stopped acquiring ammunition for the guns in 2016 because it got more expensive per round and was considered useless. The navy will replace guns with missiles to be the main weapon. On the ship are high-tech triple-packed Advanced Payload Module canisters. It is similar to the vertical launch system of the Arleigh-Burke class.

According to spokesperson Lieutenant Lewis Aldridge, there will be significant changes in the CPS on Zumwalt-class destroyers, cited Naval News.

The US Navy rethinks re-arming stealth destroyers by taking away components of the ship's guns, then equipping it with the Advanced Payload Module (APM) launcher technology later.

Only two of the DDG-1000s are in the Navy for now; the USS Zumwalt and the USS Michael Monsoor will be retrofitted. A third one is the USS Lyndon B. Johnson is getting rebuilt with changes.

For now, any info about how many IRCPS missiles are on board is unknown, or the ship's exact number. It does not mention that every AGS turret may be changed with two armaments, permitting a maximum of 12 armaments to be kept aboard a ship. Call it a rude wakeup call after China hypersonic glide vehicle, which circles the earth before a Mach 5+ reentry speed, sent it plunging a low orbit. The US is currently testing its own hypersonic glide vehicle.

Russia Expelled US Destroyer From Territorial Waters

A US destroyer is supposed to have entered Russia's seas intentionally while the Soviet and Chinese fleets were conducting drills. However, the US Navy denied such an intrusion when it got expelled, noted USNI.

Last October 15, two ships almost had a collision in Russian waters, where the USS Chafee encountered Admiral Tribut, which was to close at 65 yards that the Russians confirmed. Although the US vehemently denied that the Russians shooed it away, instead kept moving straight.

China launched hypersonic vehicles recently

The Pentagon and Washington are worried over the successful launch of the hypersonic glide vehicles by China. At the same time, all the military had done its test of a superfast missile in Promontory, Utah.

On October 17, the Financial Times confirmed a test launch of their initial nuclear-capable hypersonic missile last August. It could circle the globe and boost at Mach 5+ to the target, and it shocked the US to bits. There are reports about preparations of China on arming its HGV missile to 1,000 wars in a few years only. If US Navy rethinks re-arming stealth destroyers as an option, it wants a deterrent, but it is uncertain.

