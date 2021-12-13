Six months after it was abolished, New York's mask law returns to interior settings. The mandate comes as officials are dealing with an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Governor Kathy Hochul reinstated the law on Friday, stating that masks are necessary in all indoor public locations unless the companies or venues provide evidence of immunization.

Per Newsweek via MSN, violators might face criminal and civil consequences, such as a $1,000 fine. The requirement will be in place until January 15, with local counties in charge of implementation.

New York mask mandate now in effect

Republicans in several counties, including Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, and Rockland County Executive Ed Day, have stated that they will not dedicate local health department resources to the mandate's implementation.

Hochul, on the other hand, stated on Monday that she wants and expects the mandate to be implemented by the majority of local health departments. She requested assistance from disgruntled county leaders who are demanding assistance from the state due to an increase in hospitalizations.

"It's a very simple temporary measure driven by our need to get things under control," Hochul explained. According to NBC New York, state COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached 3,600 for the first time since April 20.

COVID-19 admissions have increased by 92 percent in the previous month, and daily death counts surpassed 60 on Sunday for the first time in almost a year. It dropped down to the mid-40s on Monday. T he state claims that wearing masks can cut the chance of COVID-19 infection by up to 70%.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio stated that the mandate will be implemented in a "cooperative manner," with a focus on educating and collaborating with business owners.ources than enforcing a mask mandate. New York enacted a mask mandate at the beginning of the pandemic in April 2020 that ended in June 2021 for vaccinated individuals.

The Supreme Court rejected on Monday to overturn New York's vaccine mandate for health-care employees, which allows for medical exemptions but not religious concerns.

The judge dismissed a request for a temporary restraining order to prevent the rule from being enforced while cases were pending. The request was refused in a single statement with no explanation, as is customary when such a request is declined, NBC News reported.

Conservative Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch thought the court should have issued an injunction to prevent the requirement from going into effect. Exemptions for medical and religious reasons were offered in New York's announcement of the mandate in August. However, the state eventually altered legislation to remove religious exemptions.

Read Also: 7-Year-Old Boy, Three Others Among Dead in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Shooting; Gruesome Crime Discovered After Welfare Check

What NY's new mandate implies to New Jersey residents?

Going to New York City to enjoy the lights and sights is a holiday season ritual for many New Jersey families. But, before crossing the Hudson, New Jersey residents should be aware of New York's newest COVID-19 regulations.

On New Jersey Transit trains and buses, masks are compulsory. In addition, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has reintroduced the requirement for indoor masks. She has stated that it is up to the citizens to enforce the law.

Certain New York City establishments, like as pubs and restaurants, will also need documentation of a COVID-19 vaccine. The restrictions may be restrictive. But it isn't stopped some New Yorkers from celebrating the holidays, as per News12.

Related Article: New York State of Emergency: What To Know About Gov. Kathy Hochul's Declaration as Preventive Measure Against Omicron Variant

@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.