A child and three people were discovered shot to death in an apparent murder-suicide in Wisconsin. Officials in Milwaukee discovered the terrible crime during a welfare check at a house on South 49th Street and West Oklahoma Avenue on Wednesday.

At about 11:45 am local time, police were dispatched to the property for a welfare check. They located four deceased victims in the house. Three adults and one juvenile were killed, according to cops.

Boy is among 4 dead in Milwaukee incident

One of the dead victims is believed to have shot the other three before committing suicide, according to police. The identities and ages of the victims, as well as the alleged gunman, have not been revealed.

Per The Sun, the inquiry is still underway. According to police, there is no active threat to the public at this time. Autopsies are scheduled for Thursday, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. Investigators request anybody with information to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS, or utilize the P3 tips app to remain anonymous.

According to medical examiner data, Wilhelm was Kevin's father and the two lived in the duplex's upstairs apartment on the 3100 block of South 49th Street. Woodruff and the suspect, Holmes, shared a basement apartment, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Yahoo reported.

According to the medical examiner, Wilhelm was discovered dead in his kitchen while his son was discovered dead in a corridor. In the upper unit, Woodruff was also discovered dead in a corridor. In the downstairs unit, Holmes was discovered dead. Milwaukee police have not released any further information regarding the shootings, stating that the circumstances surrounding the event are still being investigated.

Read Also: Ex-Arizona Nurse Gets 10-Year Sentence After Sexually Assaulting Incapacitated Woman in Care Facility

Another crime in Milwaukee

In the meanwhile, authorities are looking into how a suspect died while in police custody. It happened following a traffic check on Wednesday night, according to Milwaukee police. Chief Jeffrey Norman of the Milwaukee Police Department attended a press conference on Thursday afternoon to try to explain what had transpired.

Officers pulled a car stopped in the 1600 block of South Caesar Chavez Drive at 8 pm, he said. Norman explained that the stop was not random and was part of an ongoing drug investigation. A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was detained and taken to District 2 headquarters, as per WISN.

Officers saw the suspect required medical assistance while they were there, Norman said. According to the chief, they suspect he consumed unknown drugs before being apprehended. He was taken to Ascension St. Francis Hospital for treatment by officers.

The individual was medically cleared at the hospital, according to Norman, and he was returned to District 2. He was transported to Froedtert Hospital for medical treatment when another medical emergency occurred while he was there.

The chief believes the guy man was in a holding cell and not in a squad car when he had the medical issue. According to Norman, the man was conscious when he was transferred to the hospital.

On Thursday morning, he was pronounced dead at the hospital. The man's identity has not been revealed. His remains was sent to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office on Friday, where an autopsy will be performed.

Toxicology findings are usually given after several weeks. The death is being examined as a possible drug overdose, according to the Medical Examiner's Office. Two policeman have been assigned to administrative duties.

One was 38 years old and had worked for the department for 6 years. The other was 30 years old and had worked for the department for three years. Their identities were likewise kept private. The timeframe is still being looked at, according to Norman.

It's unclear whether the police encounters were recorded on film by police body cameras. The West Allis Police Department will undertake the in-custody death investigation.

Related Article: At least 3 Students Dead, 8 Others Injured After 15-Year-Old Suspect Fires Semi-Automatic Handgun, Forcing Classrooms To Lock Down

@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.